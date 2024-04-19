I suggest you break down the problem into small parts first.

Does One NZ Voice over Wi-Fi work 100% of the time on your network (incoming and outgoing calls, not diversion)?

Does Aonet VoIP work on your location 100% (incoming and outgoing calls, not diversion)?

If both of these fail at times, perhaps you have a broadband or home network problem you are unaware of.

Once you eliminate these possibilities, then we can go to the next step and test other parts.