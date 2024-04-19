I'm not sure if my problem is a Spark, Aonet (internet phone)or One NZ problem.
The issue:
- Diversion of Spark work landline to Aonet (internet VoP) home phone will not work. Aonet can't identify the problem and I can't get any action from Spark.
- So I've diverted Spark work phone to my Vodafone mobile when I'm at home, using Wifi calling as we have no mobile coverage. This only works sporadically so I'm missing most work calls when at home.
So obviously Spark, Aonet and Vodafone can not communicate with one another. Can anyone suggest how to overcome the problem, please?