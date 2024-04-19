Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Diversion problem from Spark landline
onetapu

242 posts

Master Geek


#312465 19-Apr-2024 10:02
I'm not sure if my problem is a Spark, Aonet (internet phone)or One NZ problem.

 

The issue:

 

     

  1. Diversion of Spark work landline to Aonet (internet VoP) home phone will not work.  Aonet can't identify the problem and I can't get any action from Spark.
  2. So I've diverted Spark work phone to my Vodafone mobile when I'm at home, using Wifi calling as we have no mobile coverage.  This only works sporadically so I'm missing most work calls when at home.

 

So obviously Spark, Aonet and Vodafone can not communicate with one another.  Can anyone suggest how to overcome the problem, please?  

shk292
2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220210 19-Apr-2024 10:20
Could you use WiFi calling at home for your work phone?

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220212 19-Apr-2024 10:26
I suggest you break down the problem into small parts first.

 

  • Does One NZ Voice over Wi-Fi work 100% of the time on your network (incoming and outgoing calls, not diversion)?
  • Does Aonet VoIP work on your location 100% (incoming and outgoing calls, not diversion)?

If both of these fail at times, perhaps you have a broadband or home network problem you are unaware of.

 

Once you eliminate these possibilities, then we can go to the next step and test other parts.




onetapu

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3220223 19-Apr-2024 11:05
The answer is yes to both your questions: both work perfectly without the diversion in place.

 

The diversion is definitely the problem, but neither provider has been able to identify where the problem lies.

 

 



onetapu

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3220224 19-Apr-2024 11:07
To answer shk292, that is exactly what I'm trying to do - ie use Wifi calling to receive calls at home on my mobile from diverted calls from my Spark office phone.

 

I apologise - I realise I still have not sorted out exactly to reply to new posts.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220228 19-Apr-2024 11:14
Can you test diversion from a Spark number to a Spark number and see if it works 100%? Make it to a landline and a mobile, testing multiple times.




shk292
2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220231 19-Apr-2024 11:18
onetapu:

To answer shk292, that is exactly what I'm trying to do - ie use Wifi calling to receive calls at home on my mobile from diverted calls from my Spark office phone.


I apologise - I realise I still have not sorted out exactly to reply to new posts.


Sorry, I misread your OP and thought you had a work mobile on spark. I understand now
Another suggestion would be to set up another VOIP line at home from a different provider and see if you can divert to that

onetapu

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3220351 19-Apr-2024 15:32
Diverting from Spark office landline to my Vodafone mobile works perfectly when I am out of town.

 

So

 

1. Spark to Vodafone mobile is no problem. 

 

2. Spark to Vodafone mobile when only wifi calling is available, is a problem.

 

3. Spark to Aonet is also definitely a problem.

 

So I guess I have 2 different problems to complicate the issue.

 

I don't think adding another VOP at home is a solution - we are already paying something like $120 per month for Aonet.  Plus paying Spark for our business landline.

 

I have tried both phone calls & emails to Spark Business Hub for help, but no-one is answering their phone or emails.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220353 19-Apr-2024 15:36
I think it goes back to being a network problem, because your network is the only common bit.

Spark diversion sends the call out. It doesn't care if the recipient is on Wi-Fi or VoIP. These are things internal to other services.

The likelihood of two different services having similar problems is low. It could happen if Spark diversion is working completely out of the standard, but that wos affect transfers to the mobile too.




