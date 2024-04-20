Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark 4G Broadband dropping out?
#312477 20-Apr-2024 17:22
The past few days the internet just disappears for random amounts of time, turning the modem off and on again seems to bring it back most of the time, but its starting to get really annoying. I cant log into http://192.168.1.254/login.htm , with either admin/admin or my normal internet name and password, it keeps saying " Your Username or Password may have error. Please check it ", I dont have any other details to try loging in with though, and my internet name and password are correct and I dont have capslock on lol. So I cant check any settings there. Obviously the Spark website says nothing is down, so thats not helpful. When the internet drops out, all the lights are still on on the modem, like it dosnt know theres a problem. Ive got serious brain fog going on at the moment and trying to work out how to fix this is doing me in lol, so if anyone could please gently guide me to anything that could help me sort this issue out, I would be most appreciative. Ive already spent a year here without being able to game properly cus the 4G sucks and I cant even run an ethernet cable from the modem to my computer, but now the internet just randomly drops out :(

  #3220705 20-Apr-2024 17:25
What model of wireless modem is it? Approximate location? Do you have any other connections options available?

 
 
 
 

  #3220707 20-Apr-2024 17:38
Have you checked Spark is not planned work?

