Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Weird streaming issue
quickymart

13657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312479 21-Apr-2024 07:57
Send private message

Morning,

 

I'm trying to listen to the stream of a radio station from my home region this morning but it's not working, just times out. I've restarted the router (and the ONT) as well as the desktop numerous times but to no avail.

 

However - if I turn off the wifi and connect my mobile using mobile data over Vodafone instead, it all works just fine.

 

In fact, I just tested some other stations for streaming and it seems like they aren't working either.

 

Two links I tried: https://tunein.com/radio/R%c3%a1dio-HunterFM---80s-s309441/ and https://tunein.com/radio/Coast-FM-s266458/

 

Weird thing is this was all working just fine late last night. All other traffic (Youtube, web browsing, etc) seems to be unaffected.

 


Has some weird routing change happened with Spark overnight? Anyone else on Spark (fibre or DSL) able to replicate this? Who is on here from Spark these days?

 1 | 2
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3220789 21-Apr-2024 08:09
Send private message

I’m on Spark in Auckland. Just tried your two links and no dice - just shows endless loading/buffering.

 

Apart from that, TuneIn seems to be working OK.




quickymart

13657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3220790 21-Apr-2024 08:15
Send private message

Thanks, I was hoping it wasn't only me.

 

@talkiet (hope that's right) is this something you could look at? I hope I don't have to end up changing providers, that would be a major nuisance 🙁

Peppery
918 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3220792 21-Apr-2024 08:29
Send private message

No luck here either. live.hunter.fm looks to be hosted at OVH Canada, I can't seem to reach any service hosted there this morning

 

fedora (10.1.1.102) -> bhs.proof.ovh.ca (51.222.154.207)                      2024-04-21T08:28:56+1200
Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit
                                                                     Packets               Pings
 Host                                                              Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. _gateway                                                        0.0%    27    0.2   0.3   0.2   0.4   0.1
 2. 222-152-64-1-vdsl.sparkbb.co.nz                                 0.0%    27    1.3   1.5   1.0   3.5   0.5
 3. 222.152.41.165                                                 69.2%    27   65.8  18.6   1.4  71.2  30.8
 4. (waiting for reply)

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3220794 21-Apr-2024 08:49
Send private message

eracode:

 

I’m on Spark in Auckland. Just tried your two links and no dice - just shows endless loading/buffering.

 

Apart from that, TuneIn seems to be working OK.

 

 

Just tried your two links on 2degrees mobile data - both work OK, as did yours.




jmosen
551 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220796 21-Apr-2024 08:59
Send private message

Sorry you're experiencing this but glad you posted, as I'm having an issue that sounds like it's related.

 

 

 

I host two Mastodon instances with a company called MastoHost. I was able to access them fine with my Spark fibre connection last night, but can't anymore, and their website, https://masto.host is unreachable.

 

 

 

My mobile connection is with One NZ and I can reach the sites fine through that.




quickymart

13657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3220897 21-Apr-2024 10:27
Send private message

Looks like this is a reasonably widespread issue then...also trying @cyril7 as well as Talkie T - not sure if either of you can help but maybe you could let someone at Spark know what's going on?

 

Yes, I realise my chances of getting this fully resolved on a Sunday morning are quite low, but I feel it's still worth getting the ball rolling anyway 🙂

notesgnome
114 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220968 21-Apr-2024 11:26
Send private message

Sounds like it's related to

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=312483



RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220973 21-Apr-2024 11:47
Send private message

@quickymart you don't say if you've actually contacted Spark, and what their response was.

quickymart

13657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3220975 21-Apr-2024 11:56
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

@quickymart you don't say if you've actually contacted Spark, and what their response was.

 

 

No, because I figured I wouldn't get very far calling afterhours first thing on a Sunday morning, and I have a feeling that the person on the phone may not understand my issue anyway (I've had this happen numerous times before - as also evidenced by Grant over in his thread).

ZollyMonsta
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3220990 21-Apr-2024 11:58
Send private message

quickymart

13657 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3220992 21-Apr-2024 12:02
Send private message

@freitasm maybe my thread should be merged with Grant's one? Both having the same problem, and he's already tried calling Spark but didn't get very far.

askelon
858 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3220993 21-Apr-2024 12:10
Send private message

I have similar issues getting to protopage.com - works fine on my phones mobile data (via kogan) but cant reach it via Spark.  Tried switching DNS to 8.8.8.8/8.8.4.4 and 1.1.1.1/1.0.0.1 but didnt make any difference. 

ZollyMonsta
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3220994 21-Apr-2024 12:10
Send private message

quickymart:

@freitasm maybe my thread should be merged with Grant's one? Both having the same problem, and he's already tried calling Spark but didn't get very far.



I also cannot connect to your two urls on Spark.
On one.nz 4G I can’t connect to the first url but I can the second (Coast).





 

 

PolicyGuy
1702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221001 21-Apr-2024 12:53
Send private message

I also can't connect to the "radioboss.fm" URLs.
I'm on Spark through Tuatahi fibre

ZollyMonsta
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3221019 21-Apr-2024 13:11
Send private message

