quickymart:

Morning,

I'm trying to listen to the stream of a radio station from my home region this morning but it's not working, just times out. I've restarted the router (and the ONT) as well as the desktop numerous times but to no avail.

However - if I turn off the wifi and connect my mobile using mobile data over Vodafone instead, it all works just fine.

In fact, I just tested some other stations for streaming and it seems like they aren't working either.

Two links I tried: https://tunein.com/radio/R%c3%a1dio-HunterFM---80s-s309441/ and https://tunein.com/radio/Coast-FM-s266458/

Weird thing is this was all working just fine late last night. All other traffic (Youtube, web browsing, etc) seems to be unaffected.



Has some weird routing change happened with Spark overnight? Anyone else on Spark (fibre or DSL) able to replicate this? Who is on here from Spark these days?