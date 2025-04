Hi all,

I seem to be having issues with Petkit devices which connect to the following server when I'm using my Spark fibre connection:

https://api.petkt.com/

They all started failing to connect today. Works fine if I use my 2Degrees mobile hotspot.

Might be related to the following:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=312483

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=312479

Can you guys check to see if you can access using Spark or another network?