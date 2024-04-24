Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Re: Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
MichaelNZ

#312530 24-Apr-2024 23:03
I refer to this article from November 2023

 

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service

 

 

 

Spark today announced it will provide a satellite-to-mobile service for Spark mobile customers, with a trial set to launch as early as the end of the year.

 

The service will be delivered in partnership with satellite provider Lynk Global and will allow a subset of Spark mobile customers to opt-in to a free trial. More information on who will be able to participate in the trial, the opt-in process, and specific timings will be announced in the coming months.

 

This initial trial service will enable text messaging periodically during the day, building towards a more regular service during 2024 as more commercial satellites are deployed. At that time, the service will be offered to Spark customers more broadly. Spark also intends to offer voice and data services in the future, as these services become reliably available.

 

But that's the last I can find on the subject. Does anyone have any information where this is at?




ArcanFire
  #3222573 24-Apr-2024 23:32
Interesting, I wasn't aware of this. Good to see competition with One NZ and their Starlink partnership. Lynk Global has their satellites orbit at the same altitude as Starlink, but I wonder if the sheer volume of Starlink will provide a better service.

However, I don't know of anything further about Sparks plan.

 
 
 
 

robjg63
  #3222622 25-Apr-2024 09:54
One NZ has been actively advertising Starlink (for "txt only launching late 2024") for a few months now.

 

Spark hasn't been advertising anything. There was a small article saying they had sucessfully tested sending a txt message via satellite around November 2023 - and nothing since.

 

Certainly gives the impression that One/Starlink has a bit of a lead on Spark.




Stu

Stu
  #3222699 25-Apr-2025 11:08
The above announcement is here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=26908 and there's already a thread on this here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=310899 (Which I have unlocked should you wish to continue the discussion.)




