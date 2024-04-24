I refer to this article from November 2023

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service

Spark today announced it will provide a satellite-to-mobile service for Spark mobile customers, with a trial set to launch as early as the end of the year.

The service will be delivered in partnership with satellite provider Lynk Global and will allow a subset of Spark mobile customers to opt-in to a free trial. More information on who will be able to participate in the trial, the opt-in process, and specific timings will be announced in the coming months.

This initial trial service will enable text messaging periodically during the day, building towards a more regular service during 2024 as more commercial satellites are deployed. At that time, the service will be offered to Spark customers more broadly. Spark also intends to offer voice and data services in the future, as these services become reliably available.

But that's the last I can find on the subject. Does anyone have any information where this is at?

