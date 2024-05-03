Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can the 1TB of data attached to a Spark Xtra account be used for photo storage etc.?
#312634 3-May-2024 10:40
Hi, I belong to a group who help seniors with their various device issues. This sudden charging for Xtra email will cause a lot of confusion for our seniors. We are now discussing what to advice to give out. While reading bits and pieces on the Spark Website, I found that an Xtra email account comes with 1TB of data. If this can be used as Cloud Storage like Google drive/ Onedrive etc, this could solve other problems our people come across which is where to store their photos. A lot of people who use Xtra also pay towards Cloud Storage from another provider. 

 

Our response was, they just need to either pay or go to Google, Microsoft etc but if the charge includes Cloud storage, it changes the situation.

 

I am dreading changing emails for these seniors, it'll come with so much hassle!

 

My short question is: Can you use the Xtra storage as Cloud storage and add it to your file manager for example?

 

Thanks

 

 

timmmay
  #3225890 3-May-2024 10:54
Welcome to Geekzone 😀

 

Generally email storage isn't suitable for storing other files like photos. Your standard advice of using a file sharing service such as Dropbox, M365, Google is probably best.



Jase2985
  #3225934 3-May-2024 11:31
Can you please link to where it says the 1TB of storage?

Light

  #3225936 3-May-2024 11:32
Thank you for the welcome!

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/myspark/myinternet/email/

 

Here they mention 1TB for Photos etc. Quite misleading sadly if it's indeed not useable as normal storage.

 

And if we have to move them to another provider and client, is Thunderbird the best option?

 

Many thanks!

 

 



wellygary
  #3225945 3-May-2024 11:42
Light:

 

I'm pretty sure the answer is No, you can't use it as cloud storage, 

 

It's simply the quota for attachment storage, 

