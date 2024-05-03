Hi, I belong to a group who help seniors with their various device issues. This sudden charging for Xtra email will cause a lot of confusion for our seniors. We are now discussing what to advice to give out. While reading bits and pieces on the Spark Website, I found that an Xtra email account comes with 1TB of data. If this can be used as Cloud Storage like Google drive/ Onedrive etc, this could solve other problems our people come across which is where to store their photos. A lot of people who use Xtra also pay towards Cloud Storage from another provider.

Our response was, they just need to either pay or go to Google, Microsoft etc but if the charge includes Cloud storage, it changes the situation.

I am dreading changing emails for these seniors, it'll come with so much hassle!

My short question is: Can you use the Xtra storage as Cloud storage and add it to your file manager for example?

Thanks