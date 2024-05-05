Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny 5G - Does not work for us.
lvmarv

18 posts

Geek


#312654 5-May-2024 00:47
Send private message

Hi all. Both myself and my wife are on Skinny and 5G does not work for us anywhere in NZ where we have visited. My phone is a One Plus 10T, and my wife has an Oppo Find N2 Flip. My previous phone was an One Plus 8T, which I recall had 5G show up for about 2 weeks for the 18 months I had it, before it disappeared again and it never come back. The Oppo is the first 5G capable phone my wife has used and she has never seen 5G in NZ.

The reason this is bugging me more now is that we have just got back from Japan, where I bought a data sim from an electronics store there and my wife bought an esim plan for her phone, and we were both able to get 5G fine over there. We are located in Christchurch, if that helps.

Any advice or thoughts as to why this is the case?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226570 5-May-2024 02:01
Send private message

Have you contacted Skinny support and asked them to check if 5G is provisioned on both the mobile numbers?



lvmarv

18 posts

Geek


  #3226577 5-May-2024 07:51
Send private message

Hello, I appreciate the reply.

I have. I contacted them via their chat, and was told 5G "should just work", and that there is no settings they can look at for 5G to be enabled or not.

Is this not correct?

RunningMan
8969 posts

Uber Geek


  #3226578 5-May-2024 07:54
Send private message

Some background https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=306680&page_no=2#3115651 



gajan
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226581 5-May-2024 08:29
Send private message

DM me your numbers.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

Xile
164 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3226584 5-May-2024 08:40
Send private message

I have a Oppo Find X3 Pro which is one of the phones they sell in their store (or used to). I had swapped from 2degrees, where it "just worked" on 5G, to Skinny where it didn't.

 

Initially they said it didn't support 5G when I rang them up about it. Then they said it should and gave me some settings to change and eventually it did.

lvmarv

18 posts

Geek


  #3226641 5-May-2024 14:51
Send private message

Thank you to Gajan who was able to work his magic for me to fix this. Seems like neither my nor my wife's accounts were correctly provisioned for 5G and as such it was not working. Was out in the car earlier and drove through a 5G zone it was working for us both, so happy days!

Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226648 5-May-2024 15:31
Send private message

I knew @Gajan would sort the issue out

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Bung
6510 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3226726 5-May-2024 19:22
Send private message

The issue isn't really sorted until the help desks stop saying that everything is OK when it isn't. I've been helped by ShaneKNZ in similar circumstances.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright