Hi all. Both myself and my wife are on Skinny and 5G does not work for us anywhere in NZ where we have visited. My phone is a One Plus 10T, and my wife has an Oppo Find N2 Flip. My previous phone was an One Plus 8T, which I recall had 5G show up for about 2 weeks for the 18 months I had it, before it disappeared again and it never come back. The Oppo is the first 5G capable phone my wife has used and she has never seen 5G in NZ.



The reason this is bugging me more now is that we have just got back from Japan, where I bought a data sim from an electronics store there and my wife bought an esim plan for her phone, and we were both able to get 5G fine over there. We are located in Christchurch, if that helps.



Any advice or thoughts as to why this is the case?



