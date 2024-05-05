Hello, We recently purchased a 4G tablet for my father while he is in hospital. Threw a skinny sim in and grabbed a $40 endless data plan. All worked well.

Earlier this week, I knew was due to roll over, so checked that the plan was set to auto renew, and loaded $40 on the account. Got a text to confirm that, but when the plan went to auto renew recieved a text saying not enough money to renew, and went back to standard rates. This happend while I wasn't there so missed. Then proceeded to chew through the $40 in a couple of days..

What is likely to have happened here ?? Im waiting on a facebook chat to talk to someone at Skinny as seems no real support out of week days, so thought would through up here to see if is a known issue ?

Surely the plan with endless data is current up to the point it renews ?