ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bigpipe is a mess right now - why does it still exist?
anandpatel18

56 posts

Master Geek


#312699 9-May-2024 20:09
Not sure who decided its a good idea to send customers the same email every day when they not able to respond to queries. Since the 1st May, I keep getting the same email, even if someone has responded to me, and when I reply, it's like my response gets added to another query, so I start getting the same email even more (had it twice today).

 

It's funny they even send me a "How did we do?" email but they haven't even done anything (other then me now cancelling service and moving providers as this is a joke).

 

What's worst, I got an email from Skinny support, I know they all under Spark, but still looks pretty bad, and I'm sure it's some privacy breach to share data between subsidiaries. 

 

Anyways, sharing as think is bit of a laugh and to warn people, bigpipe is dead, it's overpriced. Move to a ISP that is actually maintained.

 

 1 | 2
cddt
1585 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228497 10-May-2024 06:49
It's working well for me. But I haven't had to make a query. 

 

 

 

Looking on the broadband compare site and adding the filters I want (no bundle, static IP, any term, 300/100+) it's the second-cheapest (I could save $4/month going to Quic). Service has been absolutely rock solid, house move went smoothly, so I'm not inclined to change until service levels degrade or prices increase. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury



gbwelly
1245 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228504 10-May-2024 07:34
Bigpipe has been great for me, still got my static IP with no monthly fee. When I have had an issue I've just used the chat bot and asked to speak to a human. I've found their support are able to resolve issues on the spot via chat, without the need to escalate.







Batman
Mad Scientist
29780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228540 10-May-2024 09:20
There was a time during the covid saga Air NZ responded to me after 6 months.

Crossing fingers for you



nztim
3842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3228544 10-May-2024 09:39
Same for me, Bigpipe was rock solid, I only moved to Sky because the bundle with TV was too good to pass up (and still is)

 

I didn't like data going via Australia due to lack of peering, but other than that I had no complaints with the Service.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

michaelmurfy
meow
13302 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228548 10-May-2024 09:49
cddt: Looking on the broadband compare site and adding the filters I want (no bundle, static IP, any term, 300/100+) it's the second-cheapest (I could save $4/month going to Quic).

 

Broadband Compare sends you to where the money is (for them). It's purely an advertising site.

 

It's kinda hard to ignore that BigPipe has just been camping out there in the background without any love for many years now. It's just a Spark connection behind the scenes but you are right, 300/100 plans are highly competitive. If you don't actually need a Static IP (eg - use Cloudflare Tunnels and just DDNS for your hosted stuff) you can save $15/mo + get a free month by going over to Skinny provided you have mobile with them also.

 

But always compare yourself - sure, use sites like Broadband Compare as a guide but often you can get a better deal going direct. It's just like hotel booking sites.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Bung
6518 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3228609 10-May-2024 11:48
anandpatel18: Anyways, sharing as think is bit of a laugh 

 

I laughed because you went to the trouble of blanking out the name that is part of your forum alias anyway.

 

 

nztim
3842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3228618 10-May-2024 12:04
michaelmurfy:

 

It's just a Spark connection behind the scenes but you are right, 300/100 plans are highly competitive. If you don't actually need a Static IP (eg - use Cloudflare Tunnels and just DDNS for your hosted stuff) you can save $15/mo + get a free month by going over to Skinny provided you have mobile with them also.

 

 

You would think they would just shut BP down and move everyone onto skinny, then update the skinny offering to offer things like static IP

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
anandpatel18

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3229327 12-May-2024 17:13
Bung:

 

anandpatel18: Anyways, sharing as think is bit of a laugh 

 

I laughed because you went to the trouble of blanking out the name that is part of your forum alias anyway.

 

 

 

 

I realised after I posted hahaha I was wondering if someone would notice :)

JayADee
2148 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233778 23-May-2024 13:36
What are you guys paying for 300/100 fibre on Big Pipe and Skinny these days?

 

Also, I either need no CGNAT or a static IP or else I can't remotely access my security cameras (which I go through a VPN set up on my router to access) I have no idea if Skinny fibre or BP uses CGNAT or not.

 

I just got a fair deal with another 12 months of 2Degrees but I'm curious.

 

 

Senecio
2722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233797 23-May-2024 14:11
$79 for myself with Bigpipe. I paid a one off fee about 5 years ago for a static IP. Can’t remember how much at the time but I think it’s $45 now.

Jvipers2
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3233805 23-May-2024 14:45
Glad I moved on! had a bad feeling when BigPipe was so confident that we can get fibre when we signed up but took a year to actually get us off ADSL to fibre...

Guess the Skinny email was due to the same techie having to support BigPipe & Skinny customers and replied using the wrong mailbox...

JayADee
2148 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233993 23-May-2024 23:24
Senecio:

 

$79 for myself with Bigpipe. I paid a one off fee about 5 years ago for a static IP. Can’t remember how much at the time but I think it’s $45 now.

 

 

Thanks.

 

I just had a look. Bigpipe $79 for 300/100 fibre and they don't use CGNAT. One off charge of $45 for a static ip.

 

Same speed with Skinny is $75, doesn't offer static ips and I can't tell if they use CGNAT.

nztim
3842 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233994 23-May-2024 23:28
No spark connection uses cg-net




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3234009 24-May-2024 03:07
I have been on Bigpipe ever since UFB became available (central Auckland).

 

Paid the one off fee for a static IP address and have paid $79 per month ever since.

 

Had a very odd issue in 2018 that got very difficult to resolve. The upload speed shot down lower than dialup and made the connection pretty useless.

 

The communication with Bigpipe (all email) kept starting back at the start of their 'script' each time I replied to their 'fault finding'.

 

In the end I found their 'chat' icon on their website seemed to get a better response.

 

Drove me crazy and took about 5 days to resolve in the end. 

 

In the end I found someone else in my suburb with the same issue (thanks geekzone) and after supplying that helpful GZ persons address as well, suddenly after many days it seemed to get properly escalated to a Skinny support person.

 

Pretty sure it was probably something in Chorus land as it 'fixed' itself - bad equipment configuration or something.

 

So that was 2018 where 'skinny' was the next level escalation.

 

They should probably just roll it into Skinny and be done with it.

 

As it is all working well and I know that even switching fiber suppliers doesnt seem without possible issues, I am not changing.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

JayADee
2148 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234014 24-May-2024 06:53
nztim: No spark connection uses cg-net

 

Cheers. Makes sense since it's the same equipment.

 

I'm a very 'sticky' customer. As long as the price is decent and it works I'll keep rolling over 12 month contracts.

 

That seems a reasonable price for both skinny and BP though.

