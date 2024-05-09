Not sure who decided its a good idea to send customers the same email every day when they not able to respond to queries. Since the 1st May, I keep getting the same email, even if someone has responded to me, and when I reply, it's like my response gets added to another query, so I start getting the same email even more (had it twice today).

It's funny they even send me a "How did we do?" email but they haven't even done anything (other then me now cancelling service and moving providers as this is a joke).

What's worst, I got an email from Skinny support, I know they all under Spark, but still looks pretty bad, and I'm sure it's some privacy breach to share data between subsidiaries.

Anyways, sharing as think is bit of a laugh and to warn people, bigpipe is dead, it's overpriced. Move to a ISP that is actually maintained.