Skinny Modem upgrade
CGNAT

#312772 15-May-2024 22:33
Hi folks

 

 

 

I want to upgrade my HG659 to a Smart Modem. It's 10yo tech.

 

So I messaged Skinny to see if I could get a new modem, perhaps by signing for a 12 month contract. NO, they don't do contracts any more. I'd have to pay $199😮

 

One issue is wifi-calling is unreliable and often jittery and I can definitely use better wifi range. I have a CAT6 wired extender in the shed.

 

 

 

Seeing lots of modems on Trademe and Marketplace I decided to search out a suitable one. Then I realized I didn't know exactly which ones would work or even if the transition would be seamless.

 

Did I need a Skinny branded item or would a Spark brand work equally as well? VRV95 looks like the model by Arcadyan.

 

My study begins. Any tips or pointers appreciated. Thanks

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3231035 15-May-2024 22:46
The only difference between the Spark and Skinny ones is literally the firmware.

 

Ensure you grab a "Smart Modem 3" - if you get the Spark one then you'll need to login and just simply turn off the VLAN tag from the web interface. For Skinny ones, it is plug and play.

 

Extending - grab a Smart Mesh 2 from a Spark store.

 

Or, just make an offer to @silvrav for their Smart Modem 2 (which does work for Fibre also): https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=312649 but you'll just need to change a couple of settings.




BlargHonk
  #3231100 16-May-2024 09:07
Looking at the plans on the Skinny Website, they definitely do 12mth plans for the 300Mbs fibre with a free modem. Might pay to give them another message to see if you can talk to someone else? Or as Michael said, just grab a Spark/Skinny Smart Modem 3 off Facebook/TM. 

noroad
CGNAT:

 

Hi folks

 

 

 

I want to upgrade my HG659 to a Smart Modem. It's 10yo tech.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Just go to pbtech and buy a tp-link mesh system. This replaces the ISP supplied router.



CGNAT

  #3231443 16-May-2024 20:25
Thanks for the responses and great ideas.

 

 

 

Michael Murphy. Super helpful and concise info. Thanks.

 

 

 

Skinny said quote: Unfortunately, we don't offer recontracts anymore. Since your modem is not covered by warranty anymore, for us to send you one, you'll have to pay $199

 

 

 

I got another response from Skinny. quote:

 

You may use any modem (BYO); however, you'll have to refer to the modem user guide or manufacturer for the configuration.  We're currently providing the Skinny Smart modem 3 (VR9517). 

 

 

 

I take it (VR9517) is a typo and should read VRV9517?

 

 

 

Identying a Smart Modem 3 by looking at it. Looks like it's printed on the packaging box as a 3, not on the modem itself??

 

 

 

So this is what I think I need to find if I want a suitable Smart Modem 3:

 

A modem with VRV9517 printed on it which is a Skinny or Spark.

 

 

 

go to pbtech and buy a tp-link mesh system is a great idea too. Might come to that yet.

 

 

 

At the moment I think I'll wait for a local or good looking offer to come up. They don't look scarce.

 

 

 

Thanks.

noroad
  #3231447 16-May-2024 20:48
CGNAT:

 

 

 

go to pbtech and buy a tp-link mesh system is a great idea too. Might come to that yet.

 

 

 

At the moment I think I'll wait for a local or good looking offer to come up. They don't look scarce.

 

 

 

Thanks.

 

 

Seriously, just go get this, its worth the (currently very cheap) $235 and your issues just go away. The ISP supplied routers are usually the cheapest thing that will do the job, not the best for the job (I do this for a living) -

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6203/TP-Link-Deco-X20-AX1800-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Ho

 

or for a really big house

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9623/TP-Link-Deco-X20-AX1800-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Ho

 

 

Gordy7
  #3231530 16-May-2024 22:39
My Spark Smart Modem 3 label shows V9527.

 




Bung
  #3231595 17-May-2024 00:43
Your label also shows your wifi password if you haven't changed it 😀

 
 
 
 

Gordy7
  #3231602 17-May-2024 01:56
Bung:

 

Your label also shows your wifi password if you haven't changed it 😀

 

 

These are factory default passwords. You are welcome to do a drive by for a check 😃

 

 




CGNAT

  #3232054 18-May-2024 10:43
noroad:

 

Seriously, just go get this, its worth the (currently very cheap) $235 and your issues just go away. The ISP supplied routers are usually the cheapest thing that will do the job, not the best for the job (I do this for a living) -

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6203/TP-Link-Deco-X20-AX1800-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Ho

 

or for a really big house

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9623/TP-Link-Deco-X20-AX1800-Dual-Band-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Ho

 

 

That's a really nice sounding option. I see it's a 2 pack, therefore one for my 90sq/m house and one in 81sq/m shed. Already there is CAT6 cabling.

 

Seamless roaming is a great feature. (Currently if I walk between shed and house Wifi-calling will drop.)

 

A lot of great comments about them too.

 

I'm guessing I turn off the modem's own wireless capability and utilize solely from TP-Link units.?

 

Would it be even better to upgrade the 10yo HG659 modem as well?

 

Next I think I'll upgrade to Skinny's fastest speed, current on fibre300.

 

Thanks, continuing to study.

CGNAT

58 posts

Master Geek


  #3232060 18-May-2024 10:53
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

My Spark Smart Modem 3 label shows V9527.

 

 

 

Well that's more scope for confusion. This one reads with a slightly different model number and it actually reads SPARK SMART MODEM 3.

 

Heck, how many models and variations are there?🧐

 

I notice Trademe expired listings show some Spark/Skinny modems sell for single digit figures, though to be fair I haven't been able to properly determine whether they are MODEM 3's.

Gordy7
Gordy7:

 

Bung:

 

Your label also shows your wifi password if you haven't changed it 😀

 

 

These are factory default passwords. You are welcome to do a drive by for a check 😃

 

 

 

 

@Bung Having showed my Router MAC address could be a problem.

 

Edit: An internal check of all my Router MACs are not the same as shown on the label.

 

 




Gordy7
CGNAT:

 

Gordy7:

 

My Spark Smart Modem 3 label shows V9527.

 

 

Well that's more scope for confusion. This one reads with a slightly different model number and it actually reads SPARK SMART MODEM 3.

 

Heck, how many models and variations are there?🧐

 

I notice Trademe expired listings show some Spark/Skinny modems sell for single digit figures, though to be fair I haven't been able to properly determine whether they are MODEM 3's.

 

 

I bought my SSM3 V9527 in Jan 2023 - little used - as new off Trademe for $50.

 

Make sure the seller sends you a photo of the router label to be sure of the model.




lxsw20
  #3232081 18-May-2024 13:29
CGNAT:

 

That's a really nice sounding option. I see it's a 2 pack, therefore one for my 90sq/m house and one in 81sq/m shed. Already there is CAT6 cabling.

 

 

 

 

I'd get the 3 pack personally, 2 for the house one for the shed. 

GreatDane
  #3257123 7-Jul-2024 16:24
I have a Spark Smart Modem 3 (AX wifi6).  I am changing to Skinny.

 

What changes do I need to make.  I have read Skinny's self change information but cannot find:

 

 

 

VLan Tagging - Off/Disabled/No

 

IP Address - Obtain Automatically

 

DNS Servers - Obtain Automatically

 

 

 

Many thanks

