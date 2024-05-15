Hi folks

I want to upgrade my HG659 to a Smart Modem. It's 10yo tech.

So I messaged Skinny to see if I could get a new modem, perhaps by signing for a 12 month contract. NO, they don't do contracts any more. I'd have to pay $199😮

One issue is wifi-calling is unreliable and often jittery and I can definitely use better wifi range. I have a CAT6 wired extender in the shed.

Seeing lots of modems on Trademe and Marketplace I decided to search out a suitable one. Then I realized I didn't know exactly which ones would work or even if the transition would be seamless.

Did I need a Skinny branded item or would a Spark brand work equally as well? VRV95 looks like the model by Arcadyan.

My study begins. Any tips or pointers appreciated. Thanks