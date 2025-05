Posting this on behalf of my parents..



I believe Spark increased the cost of xtra.co.nz addresses once again today, however my parents emails have been down for over 12 hours now.

Nothing syncs on phones, laptops(pops up asking for username and pw for server pop3), I've also tested the xtra web portal via chrome but get error 'ops, something went wrong'

Password is correct.



Has anyone else heard of any thing related?



Cheers