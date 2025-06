I'm not currently on fibre as there's no easy way to get it into house without having exposed cables/conduit and drilling holes in the wall (when we built the house I put in a spare conduit for fibre but the builder pulled it out just before concreting, and the phoneline conduit got pinched so we can't pull fibre through that either).

I don't think it is a capacity issue, I think it's because our address is just outside the Spark 5G coverage area (see below) - and if our house was only one level, perhaps we wouldn't get good 5G, but because we are a 3 level home, we get decent 5G.

Regarding direct data, does that mean I just buy a 5G modem and buy a data plan as if I have another mobile phone?

Cheers for the help,

Alan