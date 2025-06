Just joined Skinny broadband and first email I get on connection day mentions a $7/month price increase from 1st August.

Is this Chorus or just that Skinny finally decided to increase prices ? (despite having noting on website or in their terms and conditions)

definitely makes them less competitive if just a Skinny price increase and not mirrored in rest of the industry.

Has anyone heard anything other than what i received in the email?

Andrew