Roaming with a watch, charges?
mdav056

#314961 2-Jun-2024 21:10
Hi -- My wife is roaming in the UK with her Galaxy S22 on Spark prepay and with a roaming pack. She also has a Galaxy Watch 6, which does NOT have a sim. She just discovered that her watch was 11 (or 13) hours out, so I got her to check bluetooth was on. It seems it wasn't. When she turned it on, she got a message that notifications from her watch to her phone would incur roaming charges. 

 

This doesn't sound right to me--surely they would be no extra charges for a bluetooth connection to a dumb watch?

 

Anyone know what might be going on here -- and what do to about it (btw, she isn't geekworthy, so i'd appreciate an ungeekly response that I can copy to her...)

 

Many thanks




gml

Oblivian
  #3243871 2-Jun-2024 21:14
I'd say it would have been worded messages, not notifications?

You said FROM the watch to the phone.

The watch can request data (maps), send SMS via phone. Apps download via phone and so forth

Probably a blanket message that using features on the watch may incur charges if you use it to send sms/enable data on mobile it can use

 
 
 
 

mdav056

  #3243873 2-Jun-2024 21:19
Oblivian: I'd say it would have been worded messages, not notifications?

You said FROM the watch to the phone.

The watch can request data (maps), send SMS via phone. Apps download via phone and so forth

Probably a blanket message that using features on the watch may incur charges if you use it to send sms/enable data on mobile it can use

 

Ah, right, that's probably it. Happily she hasn't learned to do things like that, I think, but I'll warn her off that sort of things. Didn't think of that reason.  Many thanks!




gml

Linux
  #3243888 2-Jun-2024 21:26
If the watch does not have a SIM or eSIM then zero chance of extra roaming charges



cokemaster
Exited
  #3243891 2-Jun-2024 21:38
None of the AU operators allow roaming on their 'One number' wearables, it would surprise me if the NZ operators would allow it as it could be asking for trouble.
Based off what you describe, it sounds like its picking up notifications from the phone which would have gotten the welcome roaming SMS.

 

 

 

 

 

Spark doesn't permit roaming

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile-plans/one-number

 

 

 

One NZ isn't too clear: 

 

 

https://one.nz/legal/terms-conditions/onenumber/

 

 




Oblivian
  #3243893 2-Jun-2024 21:50
That or everyone has the sim switch on too much...

I don't have a Sim/esim in my sw6.

But google let's you use voice commands on it to send an sms (instruction and message sent via the phone) in just the same way if it had one.

mdav056

  #3243894 2-Jun-2024 21:51
Thanks all for your input. Appreciated.




gml

Jase2985
  #3244031 3-Jun-2024 08:57
Linux:

 

If the watch does not have a SIM or eSIM then zero chance of extra roaming charges

 

 

if the watch is connected to the phone and the watch requests something that requires data then it would use the phone's data and potentially incur a charge depending on how the phone's roaming is set up



Linux
  #3244032 3-Jun-2024 09:05
Jase2985:

 

Linux:

 

If the watch does not have a SIM or eSIM then zero chance of extra roaming charges

 

 

if the watch is connected to the phone and the watch requests something that requires data then it would use the phone's data and potentially incur a charge depending on how the phone's roaming is set up

 

 

@Jase2985 That is still the phone not the watch

Jase2985
  #3244033 3-Jun-2024 09:13
Linux:

 

@Jase2985 That is still the phone not the watch

 

 

but if you are not aware its doing it you are still going to be charged for it. The OP is asking about roaming charges, this is relevant.

