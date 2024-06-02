Hi -- My wife is roaming in the UK with her Galaxy S22 on Spark prepay and with a roaming pack. She also has a Galaxy Watch 6, which does NOT have a sim. She just discovered that her watch was 11 (or 13) hours out, so I got her to check bluetooth was on. It seems it wasn't. When she turned it on, she got a message that notifications from her watch to her phone would incur roaming charges.

This doesn't sound right to me--surely they would be no extra charges for a bluetooth connection to a dumb watch?

Anyone know what might be going on here -- and what do to about it (btw, she isn't geekworthy, so i'd appreciate an ungeekly response that I can copy to her...)

Many thanks