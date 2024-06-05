I bought a Spark Smart Modem 2 (SM2) last weekend for use on 4G LTE Rural Broadband, and after a bit of tweaking with DMZs and so on, all was fine with the SM2 stripped of most functionality other than NAT, and feeding the main EdgeRouter 4 with WAN interface set to manually defined IP of 192.168.1.20. The SM2 itself was configurable on 192.168.1.254.

I then thought I'd see out of interest how a static WAN IP + bridge mode would work.

So I arranged the Static WAN IP with Spark and that kicked in this afternoon. Spark advised that I didn't need to configure anything at my end, as they pushed the new IP and associated configs from their end; all I needed to do was to reboot the SM2, which I did as soon as got home from work.

I can see from Whatsmyip that the new IP is effective, but the problem is I've lost access to the SM2 config GUI in the process. I can successfully ping 192.168.1.254 from either the main networked iMac on 192.168.10.xxx, or a Cat6 directly connected MacBook on 192.168.1.xxx, but putting that address in a browser on either Mac doesn't take me to the GUI.

I'm probably missing a really simple answer to the problem, but any ideas from the GZ community as to what I'm doing wrong would be very much welcomed.

Without GUI access I can't go the next step to bridge the connection ... but I'll worry about that another day and hope I don't get stuck on that too, but I suppose if anyone has hands-on experience of an 4G LTE SM2 configured for static WAN IP and put into bridge mode to feed an EdgeRouter, it would be great to hear about the config steps you took and to learn for your experience.

Many thank,

AndyT