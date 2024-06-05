Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Static WAN IP caused loss of access to Smart Modem 2 Configuration Interface ... Can't figure it out!
AndyT






#314992 5-Jun-2024 22:07


I bought a Spark Smart Modem 2 (SM2) last weekend for use on 4G LTE Rural Broadband, and after a bit of tweaking with DMZs and so on, all was fine with the SM2 stripped of most functionality other than NAT, and feeding the main EdgeRouter 4 with WAN interface set to manually defined IP of 192.168.1.20. The SM2 itself was configurable on 192.168.1.254.

 

I then thought I'd see out of interest how a static WAN IP + bridge mode would work.

 

So I arranged the Static WAN IP with Spark and that kicked in this afternoon. Spark advised that I didn't need to configure anything at my end, as they pushed the new IP and associated configs from their end; all I needed to do was to reboot the SM2, which I did as soon as got home from work.

 

I can see from Whatsmyip that the new IP is effective, but the problem is I've lost access to the SM2 config GUI in the process. I can successfully ping 192.168.1.254 from either the main networked iMac on 192.168.10.xxx, or a Cat6 directly connected MacBook on 192.168.1.xxx,  but putting that address in a browser on either Mac doesn't take me to the GUI.

 

I'm probably missing a really simple answer to the problem, but any ideas from the GZ community as to what I'm doing wrong would be very much welcomed.

 

Without GUI access I can't go the next step to bridge the connection ... but I'll worry about that another day and hope I don't get stuck on that too, but I suppose if anyone has hands-on experience of an 4G LTE SM2 configured for static WAN IP and put into bridge mode to feed an EdgeRouter, it would be great to hear about the config steps you took and to learn for your experience.

 

Many thank,

 

 

 

AndyT

Spyware






  #3245064 6-Jun-2024 06:58


     

  1. Power on your modem. Place a paper clip or pin into the hole on the back of the modem labeled Reset.
  2. Hold the paper clip or pin down for 10 to 15 seconds and release.
  3. The modem will reboot on its own. The power light will start flashing green to indicate that the factory reset is in progress.






 
 
 
 


AndyT






  #3245073 6-Jun-2024 08:11


Thank you Spyware. I'll give it a go when I get in from work tonight.

 

But thinking .... as the WAN connection is SIM based, unless I remove the SIM when I factory reset, the chances are I'll end up in the same situation without SM2 GUI access for whatever reason?

 

Also, I recall seeing a GUI section on Network / WAN that gave a warning along the lines that the default "AutoWAN" setting doesn't support Bridge or Static IP modes, you have to set the modem to "EthernetWAN" for that, but I need GUI access to do that. Just wondering if this GUI "warning" is perhaps relevant to the problem?

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

AndyT

AndyT






  #3245533 7-Jun-2024 07:38


SSM2 factory reset last night and all is now good.... thanks Spyware.

 

Now just got to figure out whether bridge mode can be configured or not on the Smart Modem 2. Spark reps say "yes" (as it says so on the box), but I can't see where in the GUI. So if anyone can let me know if and how it can be done I'd be very grateful!

 

AndyT

 

 

 

 

 

 



cyril7








  #3245537 7-Jun-2024 07:51


Hi, I assume from you comment above that your using 4g as the WAN, in which case there is no bridge option. Bridge is possible if you use the UTP port as a WAN.

Well that has been my experience with these, best you can do is the DMZ path, and add a static route to save another Nat on your edge router.

Cyril

nztim









  #3245546 7-Jun-2024 08:25


cyril7: 

Well that has been my experience with these, best you can do is the DMZ path, and add a static route to save another Nat on your edge router.

 

I don't think you can statically route, as the IP is on terminated on the wan of the SM2, best you can do is DMZ port forward everything to the edge router but there will still be double-nat

 

 




 

cyril7








  #3245548 7-Jun-2024 08:37


Hi Tim, pretty sure I have added a route on the sm2 pointing at the lan's of the 3rd party router, this means no Nat on the 3rd party router, I will login to one and confirm

Cyril







