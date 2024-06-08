Following-up on the Spark "support" suggestion below, can anyone please advise the Arcadyan product reference / SKU for their equivalent to the Spark Smart Modem 2, to give me a starting point for web trawling to find the answer to my question.

Question to SparK: Does the Spark Smart Modem 2 in 4G LTE mode with static WAN IP support true bridge mode, and if so, where in the GUI can I activate it and what configuration settings would I need?

Answer from Spark "Support": I was advised that this query cannot be found on our support documents and may be out of our scope. Please contact the modem manufacturer or ***engage in an online forum such as geekzone*** where you can get information from technology experts. Apologies. If you have questions about your account, let me know. Cheers!

Thanks,

AndyT