Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Arcadyan product reference / SKU for equivalent to Spark Smart Modem 2
AndyT

165 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 10


#315034 8-Jun-2024 20:24
Send private message

Following-up on the Spark "support" suggestion below, can anyone please advise the Arcadyan product reference / SKU for their equivalent to the Spark Smart Modem 2, to give me a starting point for web trawling to find the answer to my question.

 

Question to SparK: Does the Spark Smart Modem 2 in 4G LTE mode with static WAN IP support true bridge mode, and if so, where in the GUI can I activate it and what configuration settings would I need?

 

Answer from Spark "Support": I was advised that this query cannot be found on our support documents and may be out of our scope. Please contact the modem manufacturer or ***engage in an online forum such as geekzone*** where you can get information from technology experts. Apologies. If you have questions about your account, let me know. Cheers!

 

Thanks, 

 

AndyT

Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246306 8-Jun-2024 20:29
Send private message

Ask ChatGPT.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



AndyT

165 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 10


  #3246319 8-Jun-2024 21:17
Send private message

Good point! Use Chat GPT all the time, but didn't think of it for this one!

 

 

