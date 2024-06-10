According to Spark to transfer an esim to a new phone it has to be done in-store? is there ANY other way? i don't live close enough to a spark store to enable this to happen... seems like I'm stuck
Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. Understand the need to verify indentity - at least for on-account customers, they have a ton of info plus could verify via txt or similar. Been this way for several years now.
Jiriteach:
Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. Understand the need to verify indentity - at least for on-account customers, they have a ton of info plus could verify via txt or similar. Been this way for several years now.
i guess it goes to show if its digital, do you even own it.... with a normal sim card you can at least see it and move it how you please...
Aucklandjafa: You can put someone (you trust) on your Spark account; they can then go into store and request an e-sim change and take a photo of the QR code before sending it to you. I’ve done this is the past with Spark, unless their policy has changed.
Easier to have a physical SIM card less headache
Linux:Aucklandjafa: You can put someone (you trust) on your Spark account; they can then go into store and request an e-sim change and take a photo of the QR code before sending it to you. I’ve done this is the past with Spark, unless their policy has changed.
Easier to have a physical SIM card less headache
Is this not a way to prevent the SIM swap hijacking that occurs overseas frequently? Especially in those places that still use SMS for 2FA?
ANglEAUT:
Is this not a way to prevent the SIM swap hijacking that occurs overseas frequently? Especially in those places that still use SMS for 2FA?
For on-account customers, they have a ton of info already so could verify via these means as well over the phone - one is able to cancel accounts, make changes etc. so theres enough verification available in addition to 2FA.
moral of the story. if they say no. you say yes. and it magically happens.
I have had this problem several times now and not in NZ so makes it even harder.
Every time I have contacted the roaming support team and advised I am out of the country and they have ID'd me and helped with emailing a new QR code.
Has always been less than a smooth run but at least its a viable option. I really need to swap to a physical sim so I dont have to deal with the hassle every time I upgrade my phone.
Here we are on the verge of yet another iphone release and still no way to transfer esims across to a new device or issue a new one on the website/app.
shk292: What's the benefit of using an esim for your normal network? Send to be just setting yourself up for problems if you need to change phone etc. I can see the benefit of esim for overseas or secondary networks, but not for primary
iOS18 also introduces eSIM transfer for Spark. Both devices need to be on iOS18. Works with iPhone 11 and newer. iPad support coming soon.
ShaneKNZ:
iOS18 also introduces eSIM transfer for Spark. Both devices need to be on iOS18. Works with iPhone 11 and newer. iPad support coming soon.
Awesome! So this is live now since iOS 18 is released. Didnt realise - will test now. Thanks. Will make things so much easier instead of needing to visit a store.
