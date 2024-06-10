Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Esim to a new phone - Spark
l43a2

1779 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 589

ID Verified
Trusted

#315059 10-Jun-2024 17:18
Send private message

According to Spark to transfer an esim to a new phone it has to be done in-store? is there ANY other way? i don't live close enough to a spark store to enable this to happen... seems like I'm stuck 





Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Tockly
347 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 88


  #3247058 10-Jun-2024 17:53
Send private message

Recently changed my iPhone and was told the eSIM would just move across…. Yeah nah it didn’t. Only option was to visit a store they wouldn’t do it on the phone.




 



Jiriteach
1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247060 10-Jun-2024 17:59
Send private message

Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. Understand the need to verify indentity - at least for on-account customers, they have a ton of info plus could verify via txt or similar. Been this way for several years now.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

l43a2

1779 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 589

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3247064 10-Jun-2024 18:06
Send private message

Jiriteach:

 

Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. Understand the need to verify indentity - at least for on-account customers, they have a ton of info plus could verify via txt or similar. Been this way for several years now.

 

 

 

 

i guess it goes to show if its digital, do you even own it.... with a normal sim card you can at least see it and move it how you please...







Aucklandjafa
427 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 162


  #3247069 10-Jun-2024 18:33
Send private message

You can put someone (you trust) on your Spark account; they can then go into store and request an e-sim change and take a photo of the QR code before sending it to you. I’ve done this is the past with Spark, unless their policy has changed.

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7702

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247080 10-Jun-2024 19:22
Send private message

Aucklandjafa: You can put someone (you trust) on your Spark account; they can then go into store and request an e-sim change and take a photo of the QR code before sending it to you. I’ve done this is the past with Spark, unless their policy has changed.

 

Easier to have a physical SIM card less headache

Aucklandjafa
427 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 162


  #3247081 10-Jun-2024 19:31
Send private message

Linux:

Aucklandjafa: You can put someone (you trust) on your Spark account; they can then go into store and request an e-sim change and take a photo of the QR code before sending it to you. I’ve done this is the past with Spark, unless their policy has changed.


Easier to have a physical SIM card less headache


That too!

ANglEAUT
2347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247254 11-Jun-2024 09:34
Send private message

l43a2: According to Spark to transfer an esim to a new phone it has to be done in-store? ... 

 

Tockly: ... Only option was to visit a store they wouldn’t do it on the phone.

 

Jiriteach:Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. ... 

 

Is this not a way to prevent the SIM swap hijacking that occurs overseas frequently? Especially in those places that still use SMS for 2FA?




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Jiriteach
1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247389 11-Jun-2024 10:41
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

l43a2: According to Spark to transfer an esim to a new phone it has to be done in-store? ... 

 

Tockly: ... Only option was to visit a store they wouldn’t do it on the phone.

 

Jiriteach:Yup - its annoying. Have to physically visit a store with ID. Cannot be done over the phone or via support which I find strange. ... 

 

Is this not a way to prevent the SIM swap hijacking that occurs overseas frequently? Especially in those places that still use SMS for 2FA?

 

 

For on-account customers, they have a ton of info already so could verify via these means as well over the phone - one is able to cancel accounts, make changes etc. so theres enough verification available in addition to 2FA.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

l43a2

1779 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 589

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3247575 11-Jun-2024 18:05
Send private message

moral of the story. if they say no. you say yes. and it magically happens.





midiii
20 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 13


  #3249882 17-Jun-2024 11:04
Send private message

I have had this problem several times now and not in NZ so makes it even harder.

 

Every time I have contacted the roaming support team and advised I am out of the country and they have ID'd me and helped with emailing a new QR code.

 

Has always been less than a smooth run but at least its a viable option.  I really need to swap to a physical sim so I dont have to deal with the hassle every time I upgrade my phone.

midiii
20 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 13


  #3279511 6-Sep-2024 11:54
Send private message

Here we are on the verge of yet another iphone release and still no way to transfer esims across to a new device or issue a new one on the website/app.

shk292
2871 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2012

Lifetime subscriber

  #3279514 6-Sep-2024 12:22
Send private message

What's the benefit of using an esim for your normal network? Send to be just setting yourself up for problems if you need to change phone etc. I can see the benefit of esim for overseas or secondary networks, but not for primary

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7702

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279516 6-Sep-2024 12:47
Send private message

shk292: What's the benefit of using an esim for your normal network? Send to be just setting yourself up for problems if you need to change phone etc. I can see the benefit of esim for overseas or secondary networks, but not for primary


@shk292 normal handset zero benefit it is actually a pain in the backside

ShaneKNZ
28 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 36

Trusted
Spark

  #3283403 18-Sep-2024 09:12
Send private message

iOS18 also introduces eSIM transfer for Spark. Both devices need to be on iOS18. Works with iPhone 11 and newer. iPad support coming soon.

Jiriteach
1123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283442 18-Sep-2024 10:31
Send private message

ShaneKNZ:

 

iOS18 also introduces eSIM transfer for Spark. Both devices need to be on iOS18. Works with iPhone 11 and newer. iPad support coming soon.

 

 

Awesome! So this is live now since iOS 18 is released. Didnt realise - will test now. Thanks. Will make things so much easier instead of needing to visit a store.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 