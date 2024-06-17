Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Netgear AX1800 Router — Compatibility with Skinny Fibre & Correct Settings?
techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315141 17-Jun-2024 14:34
Hello!

I have recently signed up for a Fibre 300 plan with Skinny and decided to purchase my own modem to use: a Netgear AX1800 Wifi 6 Router (Model # RAX10).

Unfortunately I have been really struggling to establish an internet connection with it! The router is powered on and connected to my Model 200 ONT correctly, but I have been stuck with an orange Internet LED for 2 days now.

Netgear have assisted me in troubleshooting (resetting the modem, 2 rounds of power cycling, advising me to set up a PPPoE connection following Skinny's BYO modem set up guide) but I've had no luck.

I have followed the Skinny website's BYO modem settings guide as best I can! The only setting I have been unable to find and check is the VLAN tagging setting (I need to make sure it is disabled).

At this point, I'm wondering if I've simply purchased an incompatible router? Could anyone confirm whether my router is compatible with Skinny Fibre?

The website recommended a router with 802.11ac or above... the router tech specs say "backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/c/g/n/ac WiFi" so I assumed it would work but (as the name suggests) I am a total tech novice and really have no clue lol.

Any advice, support or guidance to help establish my internet connection would be amazing!

Many thanks in advance!
- Tech Novice

 1 | 2
nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3249960 17-Jun-2024 14:46
Skinny is no VLAN10 Tagging only their parent ISP Spark is

 

you need to make sure that your router is not doing DHCP as well as PPPoE similar this thread

 

PSA for users of Asus Routers on the Spark Broadband network (geekzone.co.nz)

 

While this article is targets ASUS routers others could be an issue too.

 

The PPPoE username and password can be anything except blank, Spark and their sub brands use ASID Authentication

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3250012 17-Jun-2024 15:05
Take a look at this guide from PB Tech, although not matching your specific model but should be similar:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings 

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250028 17-Jun-2024 15:17
techn0vic3: Hello!

I have followed the Skinny website's BYO modem settings guide as best I can! The only setting I have been unable to find and check is the VLAN tagging setting (I need to make sure it is disabled).

 

Follow below and see if you can disable the VLAN ID.

 

  • Select ADVANCED > Advanced Setup.
  • Select VLAN/Bridge Settings or VLAN/IPTV Setup.
    The VLAN/Bridge Settings page or VLAN/IPTV Setup page displays.
  • Select the Enable VLAN/Bridge Setup or Enable VLAN/IPTV Setup check box.
  • Select the By VLAN tag group radio button.
  • In the Internet VLAN tag group section, make sure that the VLAN ID is set to 10 and the Priority is set to 0.
  • If your router includes Ethernet aggregate ports, such as the Nighthawk X8 AC5300 Tri-Band WiFi Router Model R8500, do the following:
    a. Select ADVANCED > Advanced Setup > Ethernet Port Aggregation.
    b. Select the Disable radio button.
    c. Click the Apply button.
        Your settings are saved.
  • Check if you can access the Internet.
  • If your router cannot connect to the Internet, reboot the router by clicking the ADVANCED tab and clicking the Reboot button.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



cbrpilot
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3250056 17-Jun-2024 16:07
Hi Technovice, feel free to PM me your details and I can take a look at what we can see on our end.

 

As above for Skinny you need to have vlan tagging off.  The only other thing is to ensure you have no funky characters in your username (nothing you wouldn't put into an email address).

 

Dave.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250057 17-Jun-2024 16:07
Thank you for these settings @Spyware! I followed the VLAN ones so have that setting sorted now, thankfully! No ethernet port aggregation option (only port forwarding / triggering) so have left that alone.

Unfortunately I'm still without an internet connection even with the updated settings!

To the best of my knowledge I have now input every setting recommended by Skinny in that VLAN/Bridge tab and the iPv6 tab (Advanced > Advanced Setup > iPv6)... just absolutely stumped at this point, haha.

I've done power cycling with Netgear, factory resets of the modem, Chorus refreshed my line (as per Netgear's suggestion), and Skinny asked me to do a PPPoE test from a Windows device. When I completed it from my PC it told me there was an issue with the modem but I could "Set up a new connection anyway" so I did and (again) after all of that, still no luck...

Thanks so much for your help anyway! :-)

mrgsm021
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3250069 17-Jun-2024 16:27
It may sound obvious but is the ONT plugged into the WAN/internet port on the Netgear?

 

Also is this a new house you have recently moved into? 

 

Reason I am asking is that potentially your fibre connection could be set up on the second port on the ONT if this is the case.

 

Try a different port on the ONT perhaps?

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250125 17-Jun-2024 18:49
techn0vic3: Thank you for these settings @Spyware! I followed the VLAN ones so have that setting sorted now, thankfully! No ethernet port aggregation option (only port forwarding / triggering) so have left that alone.

Unfortunately I'm still without an internet connection even with the updated settings!

 

So you did disable the van id?? - the instructions I posted were for setting vlan 10 for Spark so you need to not set/disable. And by default no vlan id should have been set anyway. As for IPv6, Skinny don't support it.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250126 17-Jun-2024 18:53
Maybe tell us what the logs say.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250127 17-Jun-2024 18:58
Spyware:

techn0vic3: Thank you for these settings @Spyware! I followed the VLAN ones so have that setting sorted now, thankfully! No ethernet port aggregation option (only port forwarding / triggering) so have left that alone.

Unfortunately I'm still without an internet connection even with the updated settings!


So you did disable the van id?? - the instructions I posted were for setting vlan 10 for Spark so you need to not set/disable. And by default no vlan id should have been set anyway. As for IPv6, Skinny don't support it.



Ah okay, haha! My mistake, I followed those instructions you posted so will go back and remove that as it isn't applicable to Skinny (my ISP).

Oh, didn't realise Skinny didn't support IPv6. When I spoke to Netgear about the setting recommendations Skinny have on their BYO modem site they told me to input them under the IPv6 tab... not sure where else they would go. I think I recall there being an IPv4 tab somewhere, would that be more suitable?

The more I try to understand the more confused I'm getting. So sorry for all the questions! 😂

techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250129 17-Jun-2024 19:03
mrgsm021:

It may sound obvious but is the ONT plugged into the WAN/internet port on the Netgear?


Also is this a new house you have recently moved into? 


Reason I am asking is that potentially your fibre connection could be set up on the second port on the ONT if this is the case.


Try a different port on the ONT perhaps?



One end of the ethernet cable is plugged into the ONTs GE1 port (Power LED green, Optical LED green, LAN1 LED orange). The other end of the ethernet cable is plugged into the yellow port on the back of my router labeled "Internet". Pretty confident that is all a-okay!

The house itself is not new. I've been here since August 2023 but have been using Skinny's 4G modem up until recently. Decided to upgrade to Fibre 300 as the 4G was getting pretty shoddy.

I did try plug the ethernet cable all 4 of my GE/LAN ports on the ONT out of curiousity as I had read other threads of people saying it worked for them but the GE1 is the only port that was responsive (lit up when connected to the router).

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250132 17-Jun-2024 19:16
The Skinny settings are applicable to IPv4 only.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250134 17-Jun-2024 19:30
Spyware:

The Skinny settings are applicable to IPv4 only.



Okay — when I go into my settings (Advanced > Setup > Internet setup) there are 2 tabs: IPv4 and IPv6.

The IPv6 tab is the only place I have options like choosing "Internet Type Connection: PPPoE", the ability to input a username/password, etc...

You mentioned "logs" in an earlier comment — where would I find those to post here? And is there anything in them I should block out for safety?

REALLY putting the novice in my name. I have zero experience with internet routers lol

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250137 17-Jun-2024 19:42
According to the manual page 23 you need to go to the home page and select Internet (below the Home tab) - Internet Setup page displays. 




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250155 17-Jun-2024 19:55
This video shows the Internet Setup via the home page at 08:25. Even shows the IPv4 tab. They setup a DHCP connection which is NOT what you want.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

techn0vic3

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3250194 17-Jun-2024 21:21
Spyware:

According to the manual page 23 you need to go to the home page and select Internet (below the Home tab) - Internet Setup page displays. 



Thank you for this. I used that page the very first time I tried to set up the router on Saturday but couldn't quite figure it out so I called Netgear. Their insistance I use IPv6 steered me so far off course. Definitely gave me tunnel vision and I struggled to see what I was doing wrong there.

I've just decided to do a full re-attempt (starting with a factory reset of the router) and adjusted the settings using only the IPv4 tab this time — worked a treat and I **finally** have internet!!!!

Thank you so much, I'm truly grateful to you for all of your patience and generosity with advice over the last few hours!

Headache over! Phew!!!! Thanks everyone! 🥰

