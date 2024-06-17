Hello!



I have recently signed up for a Fibre 300 plan with Skinny and decided to purchase my own modem to use: a Netgear AX1800 Wifi 6 Router (Model # RAX10).



Unfortunately I have been really struggling to establish an internet connection with it! The router is powered on and connected to my Model 200 ONT correctly, but I have been stuck with an orange Internet LED for 2 days now.



Netgear have assisted me in troubleshooting (resetting the modem, 2 rounds of power cycling, advising me to set up a PPPoE connection following Skinny's BYO modem set up guide) but I've had no luck.



I have followed the Skinny website's BYO modem settings guide as best I can! The only setting I have been unable to find and check is the VLAN tagging setting (I need to make sure it is disabled).



At this point, I'm wondering if I've simply purchased an incompatible router? Could anyone confirm whether my router is compatible with Skinny Fibre?



The website recommended a router with 802.11ac or above... the router tech specs say "backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/c/g/n/ac WiFi" so I assumed it would work but (as the name suggests) I am a total tech novice and really have no clue lol.



Any advice, support or guidance to help establish my internet connection would be amazing!



Many thanks in advance!

- Tech Novice



