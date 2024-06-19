Just received.
Hi there,
Your plan price is going up
While we do what we can to keep price increases to a minimum, we’re adjusting the price of some of our plans from 1 August 2024 to reflect increases in our operating costs. You can find the details of these changes below.
To help with this change, we’ve outlined some options for you to consider. Otherwise, look out for the new price from your August bill onwards. Note, any new connections you’ve recently signed up for are included in this change.
The $90 endless plan seems to be going up to $92.
I make use of Spotify so it's still cheaper than One plus paying for Spotify... But 2degrees half price offer is slightly tempting.