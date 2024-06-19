I should be so lucky as you. I'm on the "Essential Fibre Plus with Landline" plan and I am looking at an $8 increase. Starting to grate on me given the recent decision to begin charging for email services, and especially so when I have no end of trouble logging into web-mail with them now.

Each time I am required to log in twice. The first time I enter username and password and am told I have logged in, only to be returned to the log in screen again and have to enter my details a second time.

Time to consider other options in the market I think.