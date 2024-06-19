Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Pay Monthly price increase
MaxineN

Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#315172 19-Jun-2024 09:19
Send private message

Just received.

Hi there,

Your plan price is going up
While we do what we can to keep price increases to a minimum, we’re adjusting the price of some of our plans from 1 August 2024 to reflect increases in our operating costs. You can find the details of these changes below.

To help with this change, we’ve outlined some options for you to consider. Otherwise, look out for the new price from your August bill onwards. Note, any new connections you’ve recently signed up for are included in this change.

The $90 endless plan seems to be going up to $92.

I make use of Spotify so it's still cheaper than One plus paying for Spotify... But 2degrees half price offer is slightly tempting.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
thermonuclear
578 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250788 19-Jun-2024 12:25
Send private message

I should be so lucky as you. I'm on the "Essential Fibre Plus with Landline" plan and I am looking at an $8 increase. Starting to grate on me given the recent decision to begin charging for email services, and especially so when I have no end of trouble logging into web-mail with them now.

 

Each time I am required to log in twice. The first time I enter username and password and am told I have logged in, only to be returned to the log in screen again and have to enter my details a second time.

 

Time to consider other options in the market I think.



nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3250791 19-Jun-2024 12:50
Send private message

thermonuclear:

 

I should be so lucky as you. I'm on the "Essential Fibre Plus with Landline" plan and I am looking at an $8 increase. 

 

 

According to sparks website its going up by $5 so that will be $106 with Landline

 

This will be in line with the LFC price increases




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250825 19-Jun-2024 14:28
Send private message

Also, Netfilx Premium via Spark goes up 0.50 Pacific pesos.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



PeteS
38 posts

Geek


  #3250916 19-Jun-2024 18:15
Send private message

Hi NZTim - re Thermonuclear comment

 

The $5 increase is only for the Essential fibre. You have to click on the "Plans with Benefits"
You will see the Essential Fibre PLUS is going up $8 same as Max Fibre Plus.
Trying to figure out what the change might be as I get the $10 phone line added but a $4.95 credit for unused Mcafee.

FineWine
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251478 21-Jun-2024 09:40
Send private message

Yep just received the happy Solstice email this morning. Our Max Fibre Plus with LandLine going up by $8/m.

 

Our last Spark bill for all our communications requirements of $204 pushed us over the edge so last week had online chat and phone chat with them to see if they can offer us a better deal on either UFB or and mobile, particularly mobile, but no they were not going to budge on anything!

 

On Monday we decided to move away from Spark Mobile $45 Endless plan and churn over to Mercury's 2.5GB ROLLOVER+ DATA

 

Once that is all settled in we will revisit the broadband side of things. The problem being will be, do we go away from spark altogether as we have 5 email addresses and a gazillion companies and family and friends who have these. So it will more than likely be a decrease in speed whilst still retaining email and Netflix.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3251539 21-Jun-2024 10:04
Send private message

FineWine:

 

The problem being will be, do we go away from spark altogether as we have 5 email addresses and a gazillion companies and family and friends who have these. 

 

 

Even if you stay with Spark, start the migration process now you are paying for email addresses that you can get for free for the likes of outlook.com or gmail.com

 

Also why not consider a domain name? then you are completely free of any ISP or Mail Provider




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251605 21-Jun-2024 13:10
Send private message

nztim: you are paying for email addresses that you can get for free for the likes of outlook.com or gmail.com

 

 

Dunno about that - there's an increasing number of people hitting the 15 GB threshold they may find themselves in the same situation of needing to pay with Outlook/Gmail... uncompressed text and email headers can take up a lot of space... even a Geekzone notification is just under 50 kB each and 80% of that is headers...

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3251628 21-Jun-2024 14:58
Send private message

yitz:

 

Dunno about that - there's an increasing number of people hitting the 15 GB threshold they may find themselves in the same situation of needing to pay with Outlook/Gmail... 

 

 

Mailboxes shouldn't be permanent storage, 15GB is plenty 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wellygary
8274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251629 21-Jun-2024 14:59
Send private message

While Chorus won't reprice their LFC charges until Jan 'Jan 2025, Enable have proposed upping most of their LFC charges by 4% from 1 August 24

 

https://www.enable.net.nz/assets/Corporate-Publications/Enable-Indicative-Price-Changes-Aug-24.pdf

 

So I'm guessing Spark are "Reading the Wind" on where Chorus is heading (its a regulated monopoly)  and upping their's across all their customers, - while Spark appear to be the first, the others are eventually going to follow....

Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3251637 21-Jun-2024 15:30
Send private message

wellygary:

 

While Chorus won't reprice their LFC charges until Jan 'Jan 2025, Enable have proposed upping most of their LFC charges by 4% from 1 August 24

 

https://www.enable.net.nz/assets/Corporate-Publications/Enable-Indicative-Price-Changes-Aug-24.pdf

 

So I'm guessing Spark are "Reading the Wind" on where Chorus is heading (its a regulated monopoly)  and upping their's across all their customers, - while Spark appear to be the first, the others are eventually going to follow....

 

 

Doesn't really explain their post-post mobile increase, especially as they only increased them 7-8 months ago

Rushmere
354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3251644 21-Jun-2024 15:42
Send private message

I just got my email as well outlining the $8 increase.

 

I guess I'll just churn back to Skinny yet again for another year, and at least I'll get a free month. Every little helps these days.

MaxineN

Max
1761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3251646 21-Jun-2024 15:49
Send private message

nztim:

 

yitz:

 

Dunno about that - there's an increasing number of people hitting the 15 GB threshold they may find themselves in the same situation of needing to pay with Outlook/Gmail... 

 

 

Mailboxes shouldn't be permanent storage, 15GB is plenty 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Although I do pay for Google One so I have up to 200GB in total of anything (incl email)

 

But also sorry Spark > gone back to 2degrees on an eSIM too. They were a little hesitant to do it on a Oneplus 12 but hey it works.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

FineWine
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3251696 21-Jun-2024 16:03
Send private message

My current plan with $6 standard Netflix is:

 

Max Fibre Plus with Land Line $112 + $10 + $8 = $130 for ⬆️903Mbps & ⬇️517Mbps

 

(my current true consistent speeds https://www.speedtest.net/my-result/d/665292653)

 

The only other $6 standard Netflix included plan is:

 

Essential Fibre Plus with Land Line at $97 + $10 + $8 = $115 for ⬆️316Mbps & ⬇️109Mbps

 

$15 difference for quite a drop in speed. I do not really want to loose my current speeds as I enjoy great uninterrupted movie downloads and viewing.

 

NOTE: Netflix plans increase by 0.50c from 1st August

 

 

 

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

cddt
1514 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251698 21-Jun-2024 16:10
Send private message

FineWine:

 

... Essential Fibre Plus with Land Line at $97 + $10 + $8 = $115 for ⬆️316Mbps & ⬇️109Mbps... I do not really want to loose my current speeds as I enjoy great uninterrupted movie downloads and viewing.

 

 

But a 4K stream is about 25 Mbps... If you're streaming video there should be no difference between a 300 Mbps connection and a 900 Mbps connection. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

quickymart
13800 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3251703 21-Jun-2024 16:25
Send private message

That is quite a jump, and it doesn't seem like that long ago the price was increased.

 

I'd be okay about changing providers, but last time I did that (from Spark to Voyager) things went south with the latter after about 1.5 months. In this day and age of working from home I can't really afford to have a connection simply not work. Yes, Voyager were very helpful trying to sort it, but it was still a lot of hassle that I could have done without. Plus what router do they use these days? Is it still the Huawei one?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright