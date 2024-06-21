BadBadBadMonkey

I am using a Pixel 7 Pro on Skinny, since setting it up I have been getting occasional "Radio off" messages in the Phone app when making an outgoing call, it actually seems to happen after ringing a number with no answer.

There is usually an additional Android dialog that says either "Disable airplane mode" (it isn't on) or "Enable wifi calling" (no). The signal icon goes disconnected for a few secs but then is ok.

VoLTE is enabled and working when it works. 5G works. I'm in the middle of Auckland have good reception etc.

I'm posting this here because I found some suggestion online that it might be to do with provisioning or the SIM (mine is quite old it's true). Thoughts?