BadBadBadMonkey

Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)"Radio off" error disconnecting calls Pixel 7
#315201 21-Jun-2024 18:52
I am using a Pixel 7 Pro on Skinny, since setting it up I have been getting occasional "Radio off" messages in the Phone app when making an outgoing call, it actually seems to happen after ringing a number with no answer.

 

There is usually an additional Android dialog that says either "Disable airplane mode" (it isn't on) or "Enable wifi calling" (no). The signal icon goes disconnected for a few secs but then is ok.

 

VoLTE is enabled and working when it works. 5G works. I'm in the middle of Auckland have good reception etc.

 

I'm posting this here because I found some suggestion online that it might be to do with provisioning or the SIM (mine is quite old it's true). Thoughts?

  #3251761 21-Jun-2024 19:27
Old SIM will not cause that issue the sim is only used to identify the subscriber onto the mobile network



  #3251767 21-Jun-2024 20:19
I am not an expert or even close. It sounds like some kind of weird handover to failure issue. To find out more I'd probably disable a few modes and see if it still happens. I'd also update to a new sim. Is there a reason you don't want to enable wifi calling?

  #3251772 21-Jun-2024 20:47
Yeh I don't really want wifi calling. But it's not the issue, I think that's just a secondary Android reaction. If not on a wifi connection it seems to say "Disable airplane mode" when it's not on. Signal is dropped then reconnects.



  #3251777 21-Jun-2024 21:02
Does it work if wifi calling is on and wifi is enabled?

