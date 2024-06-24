My mum's PSTN landline stopped working (again) last week, so I figured it was time for her to get off copper on to Basic Wireless. Spark support told her she could port her old number over to the wireless service. Turns out there is a catch though. She now has a working Basic Wireless setup, but it came with a new phone number, despite the port being requested when the wireless was ordered. To bring her old number she has to give 30 days notice to cancel the copper landline (and pay $65 monthly charges for the notice period), then request a number change to get her old number back. She has had her old number for about 60 years so she really wants to keep it. We now have to decide whether to risk incurring charges to get the copper line repaired for the notice period or just pay for a dead line for a month. Seems like a rip-off either way.

Although she will answer a call on a flip phone (by flipping it!) we have not been able to convince her to make outgoing mobile calls. What is needed is a cell phone that looks and works like an old-style desk phone but with a SIM inside! Anyone ever seen such a machine?

Landline numbers can apparently be ported to 2talk which might be a better long-term solution. If you have done that how did it go?