ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Namecheap access problems via Spark?
#315329 4-Jul-2024 09:18
I've recently opened a shared web hosting account with Namecheap, but I'm unable to access my cPanel or website from my Spark broadband connection. It was working yesterday when the Namecheap account was created, but has stopped today.

 

I get no response when I ping the Namecheap server.

 

I can access everything from my mobile phone (not on Spark), and it is all working OK from there. Namecheap say there are no problems at their end.

 

It seems to be a similar issue to this old thread where Namecheap was inaccessible via Spark: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=303885

 

My shared hosting account cPanel is accessed via https://premium116.web-hosting.com and I just get a 403 forbidden error when I try to access it via Spark.

 

Is there anyone else with a Namecheap account accessing via Spark who is able to confirm if they are able to access their account and website please?

 

 

  #3256186 4-Jul-2024 10:05
Working for me on Spark. I can see the login page for your cPanel too

 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
  #3256189 4-Jul-2024 10:24
OK, thanks for checking.

 

I've also tried a reverse IP lookup to find other websites hosted on the same server, and they're all giving me a 403 forbidden error. A random example is https://gotechtoday.com - I can access this on my mobile, but I get a 403 error from any computer and any browser in the house on Spark.

 

I'm at a bit of a loss as to what the problem is. I'm not an expert on this, so I may be doing something stupid. Any ideas?

 

 

  #3256191 4-Jul-2024 10:36
Does work have any internet security appliance on the connection that will be failing it because its a sketchy domain?




Richard rich.ms



  #3256195 4-Jul-2024 11:02
richms:

 

Does work have any internet security appliance on the connection that will be failing it because its a sketchy domain?

 

 

I'm doing this from my home connection.

 

I can't reach the Namecheap server by any method I've tried - pings time out, I can't get to the cPanel login, I can't get to any of the websites (owned by other people) hosted on the same shared server.

 

It all worked yesterday when the Namecheap hosting account was set up, but doesn't work today. I haven't changed anything today, and I've tried rebooting my router. General internet access is all working. It does work from my mobile when not on wi-fi, but fails on wi-fi. Namecheap are still saying there is no problem at their end.

 

I'm scratching my head.

 

 

  #3256202 4-Jul-2024 11:20
Sounds to me like a firewall/WAF IP block on the Namecheap server - especially since it's only impacting your Spark home connection, and fine on your Spark mobile.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

  #3256203 4-Jul-2024 11:22
saf:

 

Sounds to me like a firewall/WAF IP block on the Namecheap server - especially since it's only impacting your Spark home connection, and fine on your Spark mobile.

 

 

Thanks, I'll contact Namecheap again and ask them to check it.

  #3256226 4-Jul-2024 12:43
I've just tried switching my computer to use the hotspot on my mobile phone, and my access then works correctly, so it does look like some kind of block.

 

I'm guessing that the most likely cause is that Namecheap have blocked my IP address, or could Spark be blocking it in some way? 

