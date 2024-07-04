I've recently opened a shared web hosting account with Namecheap, but I'm unable to access my cPanel or website from my Spark broadband connection. It was working yesterday when the Namecheap account was created, but has stopped today.

I get no response when I ping the Namecheap server.

I can access everything from my mobile phone (not on Spark), and it is all working OK from there. Namecheap say there are no problems at their end.

It seems to be a similar issue to this old thread where Namecheap was inaccessible via Spark: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=303885

My shared hosting account cPanel is accessed via https://premium116.web-hosting.com and I just get a 403 forbidden error when I try to access it via Spark.

Is there anyone else with a Namecheap account accessing via Spark who is able to confirm if they are able to access their account and website please?