TSMcam

#315411 13-Jul-2024 15:29
Hi there,

I am currently getting regular dropouts on Spark fibre. The router shows no internet, and the ONT shows only the power light on. The PON and LAN lights are out. Then, a few minutes (most times between two or three minutes) the PON LED lights, followed by the LAN light, and then the internet light on the router lights and it reconnects.

Sometimes though, the ONT requires a restart to bring the connection back.

All dropouts have the ONT showing the power LED on only.

Spark have had me do the usual modem reboot, and reconnect cables, to no avail.

Is the PON light going out indicative of a bad fibre connection between the ONT and the service box on the boundary, or, possibly a faulty ONT?

Interested in feedback :)

Linux
  #3259175 13-Jul-2024 15:33
Sounds like ONT dying

 
 
 
 

BMarquis
  #3259179 13-Jul-2024 15:50
Could be the power supply, the ont or the fibre.
Send me a PM with the ont serial number (it starts with ALCL) and I’ll take a look to see if I can advise which it may be.

TSMcam

  #3259197 13-Jul-2024 17:53
Thanks. Ive just sent you the serial. It doesnt start with ACLC though.



nztim
  #3259198 13-Jul-2024 17:55
TSMcam: Thanks. Ive just sent you the serial. It doesnt start with ACLC though.

 

UFF or Enable area?




BMarquis
  #3259199 13-Jul-2024 17:56
lol, second time this week I’ve assumed someone is a chorus customer.
Nevermind 😂

MaxineN
Max
  #3259201 13-Jul-2024 18:00
Poor Brent.

 

 

 

OP if you have a PSU from a Huawei HG659 you could swap it. They're all the same.




TSMcam

  #3259203 13-Jul-2024 18:03
Sorry Brent :)

Ok, so the symptoms could be a faulty power supply/adaptor?

Ii'm pretty sure I do have a spare adaptor somewhere.



nztim
  #3259204 13-Jul-2024 18:04
BMarquis: lol, second time this week I’ve assumed someone is a chorus customer.
Nevermind 😂

 

You do have market share :)




MaxineN
Max
  #3259207 13-Jul-2024 18:58
TSMcam: Sorry Brent :)

Ok, so the symptoms could be a faulty power supply/adaptor?

Ii'm pretty sure I do have a spare adaptor somewhere.




Yep.

It will continuously power cycle hence you'll only see a solid power light only, no LAN or PON.

And on the RSP side they'd see a dying grasp and it would be a truck roll, tech tries another PSU and 95% of the time it will resolve it.
The other possible causes is a failed activation but this only applies if you just moved. Last but not least ONT has bricked itself, rare but it does happen.




TSMcam

  #3259209 13-Jul-2024 19:08
MaxineN:
TSMcam: Sorry Brent :)

Ok, so the symptoms could be a faulty power supply/adaptor?

Ii'm pretty sure I do have a spare adaptor somewhere.




Yep.

It will continuously power cycle hence you'll only see a solid power light only, no LAN or PON.

And on the RSP side they'd see a dying grasp and it would be a truck roll, tech tries another PSU and 95% of the time it will resolve it.
The other possible causes is a failed activation but this only applies if you just moved. Last but not least ONT has bricked itself, rare but it does happen.


Thanks for the info. Interestingly, I've just moved into a new build. Its the same modem used at the last place, and that worked fine. Which led me to believe it was the ONT/Fibre.

However, we've been here for three weeks, and the issue has started appearing about ten days ago.

I just swapped out the power supply, so it will be interesting to see if the connection stays up. The dropouts typically happened several times (25 in 24 hour period) with the most happeneing between approximately 5:30pm and 10pm.

MaxineN
Max
  #3259211 13-Jul-2024 19:26
TSMcam:
MaxineN:
TSMcam: Sorry Brent :)

Ok, so the symptoms could be a faulty power supply/adaptor?

Ii'm pretty sure I do have a spare adaptor somewhere.




Yep.

It will continuously power cycle hence you'll only see a solid power light only, no LAN or PON.

And on the RSP side they'd see a dying grasp and it would be a truck roll, tech tries another PSU and 95% of the time it will resolve it.
The other possible causes is a failed activation but this only applies if you just moved. Last but not least ONT has bricked itself, rare but it does happen.


Thanks for the info. Interestingly, I've just moved into a new build. Its the same modem used at the last place, and that worked fine. Which led me to believe it was the ONT/Fibre.

However, we've been here for three weeks, and the issue has started appearing about ten days ago.

I just swapped out the power supply, so it will be interesting to see if the connection stays up. The dropouts typically happened several times (25 in 24 hour period) with the most happeneing between approximately 5:30pm and 10pm.

 

 

 

Deffo not a failed activation then.

 

 

 

Likely the PSU then as it gets too hot as draw is increased (as load is increased).




TSMcam

  #3259214 13-Jul-2024 20:24
Ok, I switch the power supply out. Had one dropout, about 40 minutes in, but since then it has been stable.

I'll keep tabs on it over the next couple of hours, and then follow up with Spark in the morning.

Thanks for the help and advice everyone. I appreciate it :)

nztim
  #3259333 14-Jul-2024 12:25
is the ONT in one of those (and I hate them) recessed cabinets on the wall? Typically, in a garage?

 

I hate those things! things are jammed in there like sardines and equipment can overheat




TSMcam

  #3259389 14-Jul-2024 14:39
nztim:

 

is the ONT in one of those (and I hate them) recessed cabinets on the wall? Typically, in a garage?

 

I hate those things! things are jammed in there like sardines and equipment can overheat

 

 

Yes, the ONT is in a media cabinet recessed into the wall. Although early on, I checked that both the router and the ONT weren't overheating. I also made sure to put one of the bigger cabinets in the wall.

 

The only items in the cabinet are the ONT, Router and a 5 port Cat6 patch panel along with a tv aerial cable splitter.

 

I agree though, the cabinets, especially the smaller ones, can get very crowded. I wish the Spark models were wall mountable friendly. The foot isn't removable, which makes it hard to mount flush in the cabinet.

 

 

TSMcam

  #3259844 15-Jul-2024 17:04
Well, I had one dropout in 23 hours. And since that dropout (tempting fate typing this), there has been a constant connection for 1 day, 17 hours and 46 minutes.

 

All since replacing the power supply.

 

Thanks again for the assistance! :)

