Hi there,



I am currently getting regular dropouts on Spark fibre. The router shows no internet, and the ONT shows only the power light on. The PON and LAN lights are out. Then, a few minutes (most times between two or three minutes) the PON LED lights, followed by the LAN light, and then the internet light on the router lights and it reconnects.



Sometimes though, the ONT requires a restart to bring the connection back.



All dropouts have the ONT showing the power LED on only.



Spark have had me do the usual modem reboot, and reconnect cables, to no avail.



Is the PON light going out indicative of a bad fibre connection between the ONT and the service box on the boundary, or, possibly a faulty ONT?



Interested in feedback :)