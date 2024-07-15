waryofdairy:

Hi

Am thinking of changing to Skinny. Currently I have a 2Degrees connection with a Fritzbox router. I have wifi turned off in the router and an Orbi plugged into it to handle the wifi in the house. Has worked fine for as long as I can remember.

I want to know if I get the Skinny smart modem connected (which in theory should just work out of the box), can I then just plug my Orbi into that again to handle the wifi (turning off the wifi in the Skinny modem) and that will work?

I read something about VLan and PPPoE and thats all double dutch to me - I was hoping just to plug it all back in and it will work. Currently both the Fritzbox and the Orbi are set in router mode.

I did try to ask Skinny but they said "we provide support for our Smart modem but you'll have to sort out your Orbi yourself". So any help would be appreciated, don't want to make the change then find the Orbi can no longer be used!

Thanks

Darryl