Will it result in any extra charges beyond what you would normally incur for a local call?
I can confirm that. I've been using +64 numbers almost exclusively for 20 years and haven't had extra charges.
I save all my numbers with country code prefix in my mobile, can confirm no extra charges for it.
rscole86: Never had issues with Spark/skinny.
Kogan however, advice you to use 0 rather than +, so I've had to change my regular contacts to 021 etc.
I suspect it's a basic implementation of their free calling vs international calling billing detection.
+64 works just fine on Kogan.
Always use +64 on your contacts. It works everywhere you go and doesn't cost more inside the country.
richms:
Only network that had problems was back when spark had the old cdma network and their suggestion was to edit all your contacts before you went overseas to add the +64 yourself. Made sync on the trio I had at the time worthless.
Yep, I had a Nokia at the time and I had to enter all contacts as "021" etc. otherwise their name wouldn't show up when they rang. I never went overseas with it but I still remember having to remove +64 from each contact manually, and then adding it again when I got an "XT" phone the following year.
Behodar:
I couldn't even call anyone with it on +64 - then at a later stage they made a press release about it starting to work with that in there. Was too late as I had bailed when buying a phone with a camera on it and not being able to send a MMS on that phone was apparently acceptable so took the opportunity to CGA the phone as useless and move on.
richms:
Slightly OT: some years ago, a landline account would charge toll rates for local numbers dialled with the 04 prefix from an auto-dialler, standalone Caller-ID callback etc.
Local calls from the Caller-ID unit would get blocked on toll-barred lines because it captured the area code as well.
Hopefully the IT behind the lines is better now, although I haven't tried recently - or with the 00644 prefix!
nztim:
I remember pulling my hair out with this, needed +64 when roam and without it when not roaming
Was a total CF updating contacts every time I traveled with CDMA
Wouldn’t having two numbers in contacts (one with, one without, +64) have solved this problem?
richms:
eracode:
Wouldn’t having two numbers in contacts (one with, one without, +64) have solved this problem?
Not really, as that would mean you have to choose the number every time.
Of course - but still a lot easier than editing contact numbers every time you go away and come back. One-time change.
