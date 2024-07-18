Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Making a local call within New Zealand with our country code (+64) added
parks11

Wannabe Geek


#315456 18-Jul-2024 11:12
Will it result in any extra charges beyond what you would normally incur for a local call?

Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

Moderator
  #3260993 18-Jul-2024 11:19
From a cell phone? No.




Behodar
Uber Geek

  #3260994 18-Jul-2024 11:26
I can confirm that. I've been using +64 numbers almost exclusively for 20 years and haven't had extra charges.

Rmani
Ultimate Geek

  #3260995 18-Jul-2024 11:35
I save all my numbers with country code prefix in my mobile, can confirm no extra charges for it.




Senecio
Uber Geek

  #3261005 18-Jul-2024 12:43
I too save all my numbers with a country prefix and never had any issues.

rscole86
Uber Geek

  #3261006 18-Jul-2024 12:48
Never had issues with Spark/skinny.

Kogan however, advice you to use 0 rather than +, so I've had to change my regular contacts to 021 etc.

I suspect it's a basic implementation of their free calling vs international calling billing detection.

coffeebaron
Uber Geek

  #3261017 18-Jul-2024 13:08
rscole86: Never had issues with Spark/skinny.

Kogan however, advice you to use 0 rather than +, so I've had to change my regular contacts to 021 etc.

I suspect it's a basic implementation of their free calling vs international calling billing detection.

 

+64 works just fine on Kogan.

 

 




richms
Uber Geek

  #3261020 18-Jul-2024 13:11
Only network that had problems was back when spark had the old cdma network and their suggestion was to edit all your contacts before you went overseas to add the +64 yourself. Made sync on the trio I had at the time worthless.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3261021 18-Jul-2024 13:12
Always use +64 on your contacts. It works everywhere you go and doesn't cost more inside the country.




Behodar
Uber Geek

  #3261025 18-Jul-2024 13:27
richms:

 

Only network that had problems was back when spark had the old cdma network and their suggestion was to edit all your contacts before you went overseas to add the +64 yourself. Made sync on the trio I had at the time worthless.

 

 

Yep, I had a Nokia at the time and I had to enter all contacts as "021" etc. otherwise their name wouldn't show up when they rang. I never went overseas with it but I still remember having to remove +64 from each contact manually, and then adding it again when I got an "XT" phone the following year.

richms
Uber Geek

  #3261033 18-Jul-2024 13:42
Behodar:

 

Yep, I had a Nokia at the time and I had to enter all contacts as "021" etc. otherwise their name wouldn't show up when they rang. I never went overseas with it but I still remember having to remove +64 from each contact manually, and then adding it again when I got an "XT" phone the following year.

 

 

I couldn't even call anyone with it on +64 - then at a later stage they made a press release about it starting to work with that in there. Was too late as I had bailed when buying a phone with a camera on it and not being able to send a MMS on that phone was apparently acceptable so took the opportunity to CGA the phone as useless and move on.




nztim
Uber Geek

  #3261068 18-Jul-2024 16:05
richms:

 

Only network that had problems was back when spark had the old cdma network and their suggestion was to edit all your contacts before you went overseas to add the +64 yourself. Made sync on the trio I had at the time worthless.

 

 

I remember pulling my hair out with this, needed +64 when roam and without it when not roaming

 

Was a total CF updating contacts every time I traveled with CDMA




LurkingKiwi
Geek


  #3261085 18-Jul-2024 17:56
Slightly OT: some years ago, a landline account would charge toll rates for local numbers dialled with the 04 prefix from an auto-dialler, standalone Caller-ID callback etc.

 

Local calls from the Caller-ID unit would get blocked on toll-barred lines because it captured the area code as well.

 

Hopefully the IT behind the lines is better now, although I haven't tried recently - or with the 00644 prefix!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #3261212 19-Jul-2024 00:37
nztim:

 

I remember pulling my hair out with this, needed +64 when roam and without it when not roaming

 

Was a total CF updating contacts every time I traveled with CDMA

 

 

Wouldn’t having two numbers in contacts (one with, one without, +64) have solved this problem?




richms
Uber Geek

  #3261267 19-Jul-2024 10:08
eracode:

 

Wouldn’t having two numbers in contacts (one with, one without, +64) have solved this problem?

 

 

Not really, as that would mean you have to choose the number every time.

 

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #3261328 19-Jul-2024 10:50
richms:

 

eracode:

 

Wouldn’t having two numbers in contacts (one with, one without, +64) have solved this problem?

 

 

Not really, as that would mean you have to choose the number every time.

 

 

Of course - but still a lot easier than editing contact numbers every time you go away and come back. One-time change.




