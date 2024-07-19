Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark SmartModem2 as temporary/failover WAN for Unifi Dream Machine SE
Hi folks,

 

While I wait for my fibre connection to be sorted, i've picked up a SmartModem2 on a Portable Wireless plan from Spark, intending to use it temporarily as my main connection and thereafter as a WAN2 failover for the main fibre connection.

 

I'm planning on setting it up per below on a thread discussing a similar scenario :

 

 

However that thread was about whether it's possible to set up the SSM2 as a pure bridge device, which I understand is not possible. I realise I'm going to get stuck behind a double NAT scenario and can deal with that until the fibre arrives, my self hosting is via Tailscale anyway so the double NAT isn't an issue for that, possibly only for online gaming etc.

 

 In the above scenario, should I disable NAT on the SSM2, or not? obviously the UDMSE handles all this sort of stuff capably.

 

 

Any other tips for achieving the scenario I'm after are gratefully received.

 

Thanks!

 

Daniel

Leave it enabled

 

I have the same setup when the SSM2 as my failover on my UDM Pro's.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

 
 
 
 

Thanks for that. Appreciated.

I note in your original comment to add a second IP on the wan - is that just because the OP on that post had a static IP? Or do I need to do that with dynamic dns for a dynamic IP as well?

BlackrazorNZ: Thanks for that. Appreciated.

I note in your original comment to add a second IP on the wan - is that just because the OP on that post had a static IP? Or do I need to do that with dynamic dns for a dynamic IP as well?

 

Yup and else the UDM would route that through WAN1 when its a hop across the network. If you dont have a static IP - no worries. Just skip that.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

