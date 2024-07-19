BlackrazorNZ

Hi folks,

While I wait for my fibre connection to be sorted, i've picked up a SmartModem2 on a Portable Wireless plan from Spark, intending to use it temporarily as my main connection and thereafter as a WAN2 failover for the main fibre connection.

I'm planning on setting it up per below on a thread discussing a similar scenario :

However that thread was about whether it's possible to set up the SSM2 as a pure bridge device, which I understand is not possible. I realise I'm going to get stuck behind a double NAT scenario and can deal with that until the fibre arrives, my self hosting is via Tailscale anyway so the double NAT isn't an issue for that, possibly only for online gaming etc.

In the above scenario, should I disable NAT on the SSM2, or not? obviously the UDMSE handles all this sort of stuff capably.

Any other tips for achieving the scenario I'm after are gratefully received.

Thanks!

Daniel