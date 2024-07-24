Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Modem2/Can not edit "Connected Devices" in UI
defaterman

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315546 24-Jul-2024 14:35
I wanted to rename the "connected devices" list in the UI just to make it easier for me to see what was connected to my network and identify them. I have 24 different connections with most just having an ip address, with no description of what they are. I have identified what they are but when I start to rename the devices after the third entry/line the page goes blank, nothing on the page (screen Shot Attached). I tried unplugging everything from the Modem powering up again ... no change. I finally did a factory reset and the list returned👍, but once I got to the 3rd entry again the page and all info disappeared. Firmware is up to date, I don't believe there has ever been an update since I have had it. 

 

Is this a known issue and any advice would be appreciated, Cheers Phil.

 

WellyGeek
12 posts

Geek


  #3265569 28-Jul-2024 15:43
I had the same problem a few months back.   It turned out to be Chrome Browser issue.  Firefox showed the page populated with all the devices.  Try different browsers.

 
 
 
 

defaterman

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3265771 29-Jul-2024 10:00
Thanks for the reply WellyGeek. I only use Edge and Chrome with the same problem reoccurring, so it looks as though I will just have to live with it until someone from Spark reads this thread and offer some help, Cheers Phil out.

lxsw20
3505 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3265779 29-Jul-2024 10:24
Edge and Chrome are the same browser behind the scenes, so try Firefox as above.

