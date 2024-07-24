defaterman

I wanted to rename the "connected devices" list in the UI just to make it easier for me to see what was connected to my network and identify them. I have 24 different connections with most just having an ip address, with no description of what they are. I have identified what they are but when I start to rename the devices after the third entry/line the page goes blank, nothing on the page (screen Shot Attached). I tried unplugging everything from the Modem powering up again ... no change. I finally did a factory reset and the list returned👍, but once I got to the 3rd entry again the page and all info disappeared. Firmware is up to date, I don't believe there has ever been an update since I have had it.

Is this a known issue and any advice would be appreciated, Cheers Phil.