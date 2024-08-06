Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Is there something that happens on Spark at exactly 1.30am some mornings?
CrushKill

134 posts

Master Geek


#315676 6-Aug-2024 01:41
I have noticed, over the last 10 years or so, that every now and then - maybe once per month, sometimes a few months - the internet will disconnect at exactly 1.30am. It then always stays off for approx 6-7 mins (I've kept records). It's happened wherever I have lived - I've moved around 3 - 4 times since I noticed this happening. Different plans, different routers, different ONT's, diff cables, etc. The one thign that is the same is that time - 1.30am. 6-7 minutes.

 

 

 

Do they do some sort of maintenance or something?

MikeFly
161 posts

Master Geek


  #3268488 6-Aug-2024 04:49
Linux
11446 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268490 6-Aug-2024 05:45
Could be 100s of reasons but generally planned work is done early hours of the morning. Could be Spark or the wholesale Fibre provider

Jase2985
13468 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268771 6-Aug-2024 17:32
or its them just triggering a port reset to freshen up the IP dynamic IP addresses.



gehenna
8525 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268827 6-Aug-2024 18:59
Assume this is fixed broadband not mobile, based on the way you've described the testing you've done?

 

A few years ago we moved wfh frontline staff to mobile internet. This presented issues because the towers were disrupted twice a day, every day.  One disruption was the same time each day, the other was at random times, and both were technically required, meaning it was by design.  I can't recall the reason but session and IP management seems reasonable.  Because the staff worked 24/7 on voice calls they would get cut off twice each day, which was enough to move us back to fixed line to ensure no ongoing disruption to calls.   

