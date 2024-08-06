Assume this is fixed broadband not mobile, based on the way you've described the testing you've done?

A few years ago we moved wfh frontline staff to mobile internet. This presented issues because the towers were disrupted twice a day, every day. One disruption was the same time each day, the other was at random times, and both were technically required, meaning it was by design. I can't recall the reason but session and IP management seems reasonable. Because the staff worked 24/7 on voice calls they would get cut off twice each day, which was enough to move us back to fixed line to ensure no ongoing disruption to calls.