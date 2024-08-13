SuzysCrafts:

Hi, I am having trouble with an Xtra email account. When I reply to anyone the messages won't send and I get an error.

Message could not be sent to the following recipients: [recipient] (554 - 554-5.7.1 Message rejected due to possible spam content

554 [66BAAE74-A4D5056A@mta2303.omr]

)

I am sending from Sparks own webmail where I login to Xtra mail. I have looked at all my settings but I don't know where to go beyond that. Spark seems to be of no help whatsoever.

Please reply in laymans terms as I don't really have an understanding of all this tech stuff. I looked at another forum about a similar problem and couldn't understand the responses. Sorry to be dumb.

I did try to follow instructions about checking DMARC but my email would not send an email for the system to check.

Thank you for any suggestions or help. This email address is used for a shop and it is so important that we can respond to people.