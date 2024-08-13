Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Xtra emails being rejected due to possible spam content
SuzysCrafts

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315752 13-Aug-2024 13:06
Send private message

Hi, I am having trouble with an Xtra email account.  When I reply to anyone the messages won't send and I get an error. 

 

Message could not be sent to the following recipients: [recipient] (554 - 554-5.7.1 Message rejected due to possible spam content
554 [66BAAE74-A4D5056A@mta2303.omr]
)

 

I am sending from Sparks own webmail where I login to Xtra mail.  I have looked at all my settings but I don't know where to go beyond that. Spark seems to be of no help whatsoever.

 

Please reply in laymans terms as I don't really have an understanding of all this tech stuff.  I looked at another forum about a similar problem and couldn't understand the responses. Sorry to be dumb.

 

I did try to follow instructions about checking DMARC but my email would not send an email for the system to check. 

 

Thank you for any suggestions or help.  This email address is used for a shop and it is so important that we can respond to people. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271075 13-Aug-2024 13:22
Send private message

Realistically, get away from Spark for email. 

 

If you take a look around here and other forums, you'll see theres always issues.

 

Sparks spam filter provider system is rather touchy, and cab block emails that previously worked etc. At work, a good chunk of our bounce emails during campaigns is from Spark/Xtra users.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



Tauzor
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271076 13-Aug-2024 13:28
Send private message

Im having the same issue

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79403 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271077 13-Aug-2024 13:29
Send private message

Are you using an Xtra email address from within the Xtra web interface sending to another Xtra email address - and still being blocked?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



Tauzor
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271084 13-Aug-2024 13:42
Send private message

Yes im using an xtra.co.nz email address and using the xtra web portal.  It seams to be replies to emails already received that are not sending (I dont know much about IT but im trying to sort this out for our office staff and noticed someone having what sounds like the same issue).  Our office staff have reported that both xtra email addresses we use are doing this.  That they are trying to reply to either gmail or hotmail addresses and getting the same warning that OP has

kirwansafesurfer
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271085 13-Aug-2024 13:42
Send private message

I suspect that this is because Spark haven't set up an anti-spam system called DKIM (on what's called their DNS records for their the Xtra email domain). You can see this by entering the domain "xtra.co.nz" into EasyDMARC's scanner (https://easydmarc.com/), and therefore emails are being rejected as possible spam. I called the Spark help line, and I received an automated message that the Spark team is aware of Xtra issues and are currently investigating. I had to resolve the same kind of issue for a tech support client recently, becuase Google now requires these systems to stop the spread of spam. I think it's to do with this: https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/google-yahoo-push-dmarc-forcing-companies-to-catch-up

Tauzor
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271088 13-Aug-2024 13:48
Send private message

My issue is now fixed :)

kirwansafesurfer
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271090 13-Aug-2024 13:49
Send private message

If that's correct, it'll be fixed for everyone automatically once they've installed that system into their DNS records. It happens pretty quickly, so a rough estimate from my experience would be hopefully within the next 24–48 hours. It only affects outbound (that is, sending) email from an Xtra address.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271091 13-Aug-2024 13:50
Send private message

kirwansafesurfer:

 

I suspect that this is because Spark haven't set up an anti-spam system called DKIM (on what's called their DNS records for their the Xtra email domain). You can see this by entering the domain "xtra.co.nz" into EasyDMARC's scanner (https://easydmarc.com/), and therefore emails are being rejected as possible spam. I called the Spark help line, and I received an automated message that the Spark team is aware of Xtra issues and are currently investigating. I had to resolve the same kind of issue for a tech support client recently, becuase Google now requires these systems to stop the spread of spam. I think it's to do with this: https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/google-yahoo-push-dmarc-forcing-companies-to-catch-up

 

 

And yet another reason to bail..... they can't even keep up with basic standards that people apply. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

kirwansafesurfer
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271092 13-Aug-2024 13:56
Send private message

I've checked on an Xtra address, and sending looks to be working again. Interesting, there doesn't seem to be any update to the Xtra domain TXT DNS records, so perhaps it was a different issue.

SuzysCrafts

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271103 13-Aug-2024 14:18
Send private message

kirwansafesurfer:

 

If that's correct, it'll be fixed for everyone automatically once they've installed that system into their DNS records. It happens pretty quickly, so a rough estimate from my experience would be hopefully within the next 24–48 hours. It only affects outbound (that is, sending) email from an Xtra address.

 

 

Thank you so much for taking the time to reply.  I had no idea that this was affecting multiple Xtra/Spark Customers.  They should really let their customers know what's going on.  It is so difficult to contact them.  Anyway, I appreciate your replies and can happily say, things are working again. 

SuzysCrafts

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3271105 13-Aug-2024 14:20
Send private message

xpd:

 

Realistically, get away from Spark for email. 

 

If you take a look around here and other forums, you'll see theres always issues.

 

Sparks spam filter provider system is rather touchy, and cab block emails that previously worked etc. At work, a good chunk of our bounce emails during campaigns is from Spark/Xtra users.

 

 

 

 

A little unrealistic for a long-standing business to suddenly change their email address.  I realise it can be done but it would be very disruptive. 

richms
28253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271110 13-Aug-2024 14:47
Send private message

SuzysCrafts:

 

A little unrealistic for a long-standing business to suddenly change their email address.  I realise it can be done but it would be very disruptive. 

 

 

Not really, a business shouldn't be using an ISP email address in any case. This is a perfect kick in the ass to move them off this dumpster fire of a place for email.

 

I sure know that if I see a "business" with an xtra address on their website or advertising, I will keep scrolling and find someone else. Hanging onto that 20+ year old legacy address because they are scared of change or too cheap/lazy to throw out some old cards or pay for new signwriting is a false economy.

 

I am at the stage where I am considering asking works website devs to block signup with xtra addresses since so many people cant receive replies because they dont know how to find their spam folder, or else it is simply rejected and never makes it there.




Richard rich.ms

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3271125 13-Aug-2024 15:19
Send private message

SuzysCrafts:

 

A little unrealistic for a long-standing business to suddenly change their email address.  I realise it can be done but it would be very disruptive. 

 

 

Yes and no, but if you're relying on a "free" product, then you need to expect more outages.

 

If you have a domain name, then you should be using that for emails anyway, and have the mailboxes held away from Spark. 

 

You can have emails forwarded from your old address to a new one no problem and email your clients with the change, and over time they'll update their CRM/contacts to reflect the change.

 

People do it for physical moves.....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

raytaylor
4019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3271634 14-Aug-2024 20:57
Send private message

SuzysCrafts:

 

A little unrealistic for a long-standing business to suddenly change their email address.  I realise it can be done but it would be very disruptive. 

 

 

Its not disruptive at all.   

 

1) Get new email address    

 

2) Add it as a second email account into your email program of choice (outlook, thunderbird, whatever you use to check email) 

 

3) Set your @xtra account reply address to your new email address. Whenever someone goes to reply to an email from you, it will say something like "this person has updated their email address, do you wish to update it in your contacts list?" which your customer/supplier will probably click yes so its easy for them.     

 

3) Update business cards, website, marketing with new email address   

 

4) After 1-2 years, shut down the old @xtra mail account and continue to receive messages from the new email account.   You can judge when the best time for this is by looking at the  messages addressed to your @xtra account which will reduce over time. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Technofreak
6534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3273037 17-Aug-2024 22:30
Send private message

raytaylor:

 

SuzysCrafts:

 

A little unrealistic for a long-standing business to suddenly change their email address.  I realise it can be done but it would be very disruptive. 

 

 

Its not disruptive at all.   

 

1) Get new email address    

 

2) Add it as a second email account into your email program of choice (outlook, thunderbird, whatever you use to check email) 

 

3) Set your @xtra account reply address to your new email address. Whenever someone goes to reply to an email from you, it will say something like "this person has updated their email address, do you wish to update it in your contacts list?" which your customer/supplier will probably click yes so its easy for them.     

 

3) Update business cards, website, marketing with new email address   

 

4) After 1-2 years, shut down the old @xtra mail account and continue to receive messages from the new email account.   You can judge when the best time for this is by looking at the  messages addressed to your @xtra account which will reduce over time. 

 

 

If only it were that simple.

 

A lot of websites/online accounts use your email address for log in purposes and that address is most likely used as part of the password recovery process. It can also be used as part of the log in verification process. For most people the password recovery process is an infrequent event, probably longer than 1 to 2 years. It's not just a matter of getting your email contacts updated with your email address.

 

Changing email addresses is much more of a hassle than updating a physical address. Changing an email address is certainly not the modern equivalent to changing your physical address as someone alluded to earlier.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 