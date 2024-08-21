Not sure which sub-forum suits this query, but as the modem and account is with Spark chose here.

I am looking after an older relative with many health issues. They are in a multi story apartment in one of the big old Ryman villages. It is finally accepted that fibre cannot be supplied to this (and I guess other) apartments. A wireless modem was used with varying success and many months ago Spark replaced it with the newer Smart Modem 2 + sim model 125415.

The problem - I consider everything is running sweet, but I keep getting complaints relayed to me that 'the phone' dosn't work. I purchased a pair of new Panasonic KX-TGM422AZB phones which helps with the eyesight issues.

When I get a message that the phone is faulty. I then dial them which sometimes gets the 'four quick beeps'. Not often, but enough to annoy as it requires a long drive across Auckland to fix by turning off and on again. Sometimes I can contact a carer to do the switch off/on.

Moving the modem around the entire apartment even onto the balcony does not improve reception.

Most often complaints are that the phoneline is frequently engaged. I am now convinced this is a different more common problem simply due to it being genuinely engaged or they are failing to hang up either handset properly (or pressing correct 'hang up' handset button)when putting into either cradle.

Several carers a day visit this apartment but despite a sign pointing to the modem power switch and instruction to 'turn off, wait 3 min, turn on'. They will only do this if the resident complains about the phone though. Meanwhile the complaints from callers continue.

So two separate problems.

The first being a usability issue which is mine to resolve, especially dealing with a resident or callers who dont understand rudimentary phone tech.

The second issue (occasional loss of signal), which I am hoping someone might comment on is to find a way to remotely reset the modem either regularly or when necessary.

I am told some modems are clever enough to detect an anomaly and auto repower. An overseas pal referred me to several brands on amazon of router rebooters such as mocreo NM1 etc. Another idea was to just get a plug in timer that turns modem power off for 10 minutes at say 3am and back on again every day. Downside to this if the phone might beep alerting a line outage.

Any comments appreciated.