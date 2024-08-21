Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Tech challenged old folk - Smart Modem 2+sim
PeteS

#315841 21-Aug-2024 13:49
Not sure which sub-forum suits this query, but as the modem and account is with Spark chose here.
I am looking after an older relative with many health issues. They are in a multi story apartment in one of the big old Ryman villages. It is finally accepted that fibre cannot be supplied to this (and I guess other) apartments. A wireless modem was used with varying success and many months ago Spark replaced it with the newer Smart Modem 2 + sim model 125415. 
The problem - I consider everything is running sweet, but I keep getting complaints relayed to me that 'the phone' dosn't work. I purchased a pair of new Panasonic KX-TGM422AZB phones which helps with the eyesight issues.
When I get a message that the phone is faulty. I then dial them which sometimes gets the 'four quick beeps'. Not often, but enough to annoy as it requires a long drive across Auckland to fix by turning off and on again. Sometimes I can contact a carer to do the switch off/on.
Moving the modem around the entire apartment even onto the balcony does not improve reception. 
Most often complaints are that the phoneline is frequently engaged. I am now convinced this is a different more common problem simply due to it being genuinely engaged or they are failing to hang up either handset properly (or pressing correct 'hang up' handset button)when putting into either cradle.
Several carers a day visit this apartment but despite a sign pointing to the modem power switch and instruction to 'turn off, wait 3 min, turn on'. They will only do this if the resident complains about the phone though. Meanwhile the complaints from callers continue.
So two separate problems. 
The first being a usability issue which is mine to resolve, especially dealing with a resident or callers who dont understand rudimentary phone tech.
The second issue (occasional loss of signal), which I am hoping someone might comment on is to find a way to remotely reset the modem either regularly or when necessary. 
I am told some modems are clever enough to detect an anomaly and auto repower. An overseas pal referred me to several brands on amazon of router rebooters such as mocreo NM1 etc. Another idea was to just get a plug in timer that turns modem power off for 10 minutes at say 3am and back on again every day. Downside to this if the phone might beep alerting a line outage.
Any comments appreciated.

MaxineN
Max
  #3274174 21-Aug-2024 14:18
So there's a few points of failure here.

 

     

  1. Crap cellphone coverage to the point where it's beyond cell edge conditions and the UE (the modem in this case) is not responding to the network wanting to setup a dedicated bearer for your call to and from.
  2. You have a dodgy RJ11 cable which could trick/cause the modem to think it's engaged (this is something I observed with Decos. Decos would stay hung up and engaged until you removed the RJ11 and rebooted it, unsure if this happens with the Arcadyan's, aka Spark's Smart Modem 2).
  3. Handsets faulty (rare but it happens).
  4. Rj11 on the modem is faulty (also rare but it does happen).

 

 

 

You should be able to jump into the modems Web UI, log into it and see what the RSRP, RSRQ and possibly the 4G band it is sitting on. As you move it, you should be able to find the best spot. Ideally you want to be above -100 dBm.

 

Would also check Spark's coverage map and see what it also says.

 

 

 

 




wellygary
  #3274179 21-Aug-2024 15:10
>Moving the modem around the entire apartment even onto the balcony does not improve reception.

 

The SM2 will take an external antenna, if you think reception is a point of failure you could look at getting one installed on the balcony....

 

 

 

It appears that you can remote log in to a spark modem, so this might be a way to determine if the faults are being cause at the modem/router level, or by the handset not being hung up....

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=271852

 

If not hanging up is the issue, due to not pushing the "end" button,  you could ask the users to always return the handset to a charger, - this will end a call...

 

Additionally you can set it to auto answer on pickup , meaning they become more accustomed to just picking it up-putting it down to  answer/end calls.

 

 

lxsw20
  #3274185 21-Aug-2024 16:15
If you want to do an auto reboot why not just put a timer plug on and set it so it's off for 15 mins at 3am. 

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/jackson-timer/p/399119

 

 



wellygary
  #3274188 21-Aug-2024 16:34
lxsw20:

 

If you want to do an auto reboot why not just put a timer plug on and set it so it's off for 15 mins at 3am. 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/jackson-timer/p/399119

 

 

Plus you could put the phone on the same outlet so they are powered together -

 

This would prevent the phone beeping if is unable to detect an active phone live {not sure it does this anyway]

PeteS

  #3274348 22-Aug-2024 09:35
Thank you everyone for the helpful advice and some clues I hadn't considered.
Will be visiting next week and intend to progressively try each idea.
On reflection its pretty sad that even normal daily tech gets beyond the grasp of the aged.
I guess old folk are not a target market for services like uber eats and order online delivery etc which is strange as they have enough dosh but cant / wont use a smart phone or computer anymore.
Sorry to digress. Thanks again.

