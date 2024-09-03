Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Wireless - Finding My Number?
tchart

2368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#315964 3-Sep-2024 08:57
Send private message

Hi Everyone

 

Im having issues with my Skinny broadband this morning.

 

Anyway, the chat rep wouldnt help me unless I gave him the phone number for the SIM. Now the SIM was second hand off Trademe many years ago and I have upgraded the modem so there is no sticker with the number. The Skinny web page, receipts, plan etc do not show the number anywhere as far as I can see.

 

Is there any way to get the number? The SIM has a 204 number in it, is it part of the SIM number? The rep said the number starts with 0204

 

Cheers

Linux
11276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3278456 3-Sep-2024 10:10
Send private message

Give them the SIM card number - They can look up this and then see the attached number

 

If they say they can't then they are FOS!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
tchart

2368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3278506 3-Sep-2024 10:21
Send private message

Linux:

 

Give them the SIM card number - They can look up this and then see the attached number

 

If they say they can't then they are FOS!

 

 

Thanks @Linux

 

I gave them the SIM number and I guess they are F-O-S as they said they couldnt look it up.

 

Anyway, while I had zero luck finding it via the skinny site, receipts, the modem web ui, sms etc I found the original email from the person who sold it to me. So Ive got the number now!

Linux
11276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3278509 3-Sep-2024 10:34
Send private message

Just a useless front line staff member

