Hi Everyone

Im having issues with my Skinny broadband this morning.

Anyway, the chat rep wouldnt help me unless I gave him the phone number for the SIM. Now the SIM was second hand off Trademe many years ago and I have upgraded the modem so there is no sticker with the number. The Skinny web page, receipts, plan etc do not show the number anywhere as far as I can see.

Is there any way to get the number? The SIM has a 204 number in it, is it part of the SIM number? The rep said the number starts with 0204

Cheers