Calling US toll free (1800 / 1844 / 1866) numbers from an NZ mobile?
#315984 5-Sep-2024 04:08
There are some threads on the old hacks for calling overseas toll free numbers, but I'm wondering if something has changed.

 

I'm trying to contact a number of US companies who only have toll free numbers, but none of them will connect when I call using skinny mobile.

 

 

 

EG calling 1-800-444-1408, I've tried

 

  • +1 1800 444 1408 gets a skinny automated this number is not available response
  • +1 800 444 1408 gets a US voice saying the call cannot be completed as dialed.

Substituting "00" for "+1" gets exactly the same responses.

 

Any ideas?

 

 




  #3279120 5-Sep-2024 05:39
Pretty sure you can only call toll free if it only specifically states it’s an international TF number, otherwise, not possible, as the owner wears the cost to receive calls and international mobiles wouldn’t be cheap. All 0800 numbers are linked to regular number so a bit of googling could work. Otherwise, if you know someone there who can call and get an international number for ya?

 
 
 
 

  #3279128 5-Sep-2024 07:48
I have a toll free number I'm supposed to call for work IT stuff (I work for a US based firm) and it has never worked. I just have to call the normal "landline" version. 

  #3279129 5-Sep-2024 07:53
Try "0168 1800 xxx xxxx". This used to work in the old days, but I have no idea whether it still does.

 

Edit: I see that 0168 is mentioned in that thread you linked, but with no information on how to use it. You simply dial it before the 1800 etc.

 

Edit 2: Looks like 0168 no longer works: I just tried it and got a "number not allocated" message.



  #3279130 5-Sep-2024 07:55
mudguard:

 

I have a toll free number I'm supposed to call for work IT stuff (I work for a US based firm) and it has never worked. I just have to call the normal "landline" version. 

 

 

Some years ago I had a credit card major problem with AT&T after returning home from a trip to the US and using one of their mobile plans while there. They had only a domestic 0800-type number and absolutely no other domestic numbers. There was no possible way to contact them from outside the US. I had no alternative but to cancel the card and get a new card number.




  #3279138 5-Sep-2024 08:11
I've heard of people using Skype to call US numbers, could that be something you could do?

  #3279821 8-Sep-2024 00:02
KiwiSurfer:

 

I've heard of people using Skype to call US numbers, could that be something you could do?

 

 

+1 for that suggestion.  I have used Skype for more than 15 years to call USA toll free numbers beginning with 800, 888, 877, 866, 855, 844 or 833.  These calls are free on Skype although any NZ cellular time/data charges, if any, will still apply locally.

 

Skype is not as easy to use as it once was but it is much better now than it has been for some years.  The call quality is almost always very good.

 

 

 

 

  #3279866 8-Sep-2024 10:49
You can do it from a NZ Mobile but it costs regular calling rates +1 800 xxx xxx

We do it from our VOIP phone




  #3280124 8-Sep-2024 23:08
nztim: You can do it from a NZ Mobile but it costs regular calling rates +1 800 xxx xxx

We do it from our VOIP phone

 

 

 

I've got a bunch of numbers that I've tried from my Skinny mobile number and failed. tried +1 800 and +1 1800




  #3280125 8-Sep-2024 23:20
Maybe Skinny don't allow/permit it? Possibly it's up to each carrier to determine if it's supported or not?

 

As an aside, I just tried dialling the 1-800 number listed in your initial post from my Vodafone/One mobile and it went through perfectly.

  #3280129 9-Sep-2024 05:51
Try from a One NZ Mobile because it works just fine for me

 

Or, get a VOIP number, my wife uses that all the time to make US calls to her bank etc (I guess she has an on-going need to call US 1800 nunbers)




