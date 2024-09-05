There are some threads on the old hacks for calling overseas toll free numbers, but I'm wondering if something has changed.
I'm trying to contact a number of US companies who only have toll free numbers, but none of them will connect when I call using skinny mobile.
EG calling 1-800-444-1408, I've tried
- +1 1800 444 1408 gets a skinny automated this number is not available response
- +1 800 444 1408 gets a US voice saying the call cannot be completed as dialed.
Substituting "00" for "+1" gets exactly the same responses.
Any ideas?