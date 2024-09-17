quickymart

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/528207/spark-plans-to-cut-50m-from-labour-costs
I thought they did a fairly large restructure not that long ago?
They had a huge profit reduction from last year. If the money isn't coming in then they'll have to reduce headcount
Pretty normal in the telco world and other cyclical businesses. Many restructure every 6 months, or sooner.
You'd think it would be prudent management to right size their business for the troughs, but here we are...
With the rise of AI, many traditional roles are expected to be replaced. One area that might see significant change is IT, as new models are approaching PhD-level intelligence.
This suggests that IT coding and security roles could be particularly vulnerable, given that machine learning can process and analyse data far more quickly and accurately than humans. Some current developments even suggest we're moving towards models that might exhibit near-sentience, which is a bit unsettling.
As technology progresses, we might end up in a situation reminiscent of the characters in Wall-E - perhaps more reliant on automation and less active in our daily lives. 😄
