quickymart

With the rise of AI, many traditional roles are expected to be replaced. One area that might see significant change is IT, as new models are approaching PhD-level intelligence.

This suggests that IT coding and security roles could be particularly vulnerable, given that machine learning can process and analyse data far more quickly and accurately than humans. Some current developments even suggest we're moving towards models that might exhibit near-sentience, which is a bit unsettling.

As technology progresses, we might end up in a situation reminiscent of the characters in Wall-E - perhaps more reliant on automation and less active in our daily lives. 😄