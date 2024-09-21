oliversimpson1563:

Hi everyone,

I am in the process of moving houses, however, the new house does not have as great 4G reception as my current house does.



The 4G serves as a backup internet source - with the main being Hyperfibre.



However, I am looking for a couple of pointers and recommendations from you all.

There are a couple of overlapping cell tower coverage areas. However, I am not sure which one would be best to point the antenna toward. I have attached a link with some pictures of these coverage areas with a black dot representing the house.

The house is on the end of Beechwood Road, Rothesay Bay.

On this note, I am also asking for recommendations for a specific antenna that I should use on the roof. I probably don't want to spend more than ~$300 though.

Thanks in advance and I look forward to hearing more.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/GEVZk5eTqJhxWTXx9