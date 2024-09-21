Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Antenna Location and Type of Antenna Recommendations for Spark Smart Modem 2
oliversimpson1563

#316163 21-Sep-2024 14:39
Hi everyone,

 

I am in the process of moving houses, however, the new house does not have as great 4G reception as my current house does.

 


The 4G serves as a backup internet source - with the main being Hyperfibre. 

 


However, I am looking for a couple of pointers and recommendations from you all.

 

 

 

There are a couple of overlapping cell tower coverage areas. However, I am not sure which one would be best to point the antenna toward. I have attached a link with some pictures of these coverage areas with a black dot representing the house.

 

The house is on the end of Beechwood Road, Rothesay Bay.

 

On this note, I am also asking for recommendations for a specific antenna that I should use on the roof. I probably don't want to spend more than ~$300 though.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance and I look forward to hearing more.

 

 

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/GEVZk5eTqJhxWTXx9

Talkiet
  #3284819 21-Sep-2024 15:39
As a backup to fibre I would suggest that you probably don't need to do anything except check that you can get a reasonable signal by putting the modem in various locations (windowsills on the sides of the house facing the towers) and testing.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




oliversimpson1563

  #3284820 21-Sep-2024 15:42
Even though it is a backup, I still wish to do it nicely - especially so that it can go into the network cabinet that is installed.

 

 

 

Besides, the signal is generally so terrible that I fear without an antenna, it might be quicker to send a letter rather than email

Goosey
  #3284835 21-Sep-2024 17:06
One of these?
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/yagi-antennas/ant-252.html

 

yad need to mount it with a pole or similar…

 

Would work if there’s a local fibre outage but if it was more catastrophic then those nearest towers might also go on the blink too…

 

 

 

 



oliversimpson1563

  #3285055 22-Sep-2024 14:08
Would you consider one of these over your one?

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-228.html

 

 

 

Would I set this up as high on the house as I can and facing in the direction of the closest cell tower that covers my house?\

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

nztim
  #3285063 22-Sep-2024 14:25
Goosey:

 

Would work if there’s a local fibre outage but if it was more catastrophic then those nearest towers might also go on the blink too…

 

 

^^^^^^ This in early August a car accident took out the fibre and LTE data to a large part of paramatta in Porirua




coffeebaron
  #3285274 22-Sep-2024 21:26
oliversimpson1563:

 

Would you consider one of these over your one?

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-228.html

 

 

 

Would I set this up as high on the house as I can and facing in the direction of the closest cell tower that covers my house?\

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

 

 

Yes that antenna will do the job nicely. I have installed many of these. The other backup option to consider is Starlink on the deprioritised plan. This would be a more diverse backup option.




elpenguino
  #3285286 22-Sep-2024 23:06
There's a couple of further details to consider. The suggested aerial looks like a good one but bear in mind it has two aerial cables (MiMo) to go to the modem. It also has N-type female connectors. They are unlikely to connect directly to your modem, you'll need adapters and / or extension cables depending on the cable run. 

 

And cable is very lossy at upper frequency bands so you want to keep this run as short as possible.




oliversimpson1563

  #3286541 26-Sep-2024 11:43
coffeebaron:

 

oliversimpson1563:

 

Would you consider one of these over your one?

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-228.html

 

 

 

Would I set this up as high on the house as I can and facing in the direction of the closest cell tower that covers my house?\

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

 

 

Yes that antenna will do the job nicely. I have installed many of these. The other backup option to consider is Starlink on the deprioritised plan. This would be a more diverse backup option.

 

 

 

 

I think that Starlink is the way going forward. I'll sort that over the summer.

 

 

 

In that case, I think I'll choose the cheaper option and buy this https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/yagi-antennas/ant-252.html with one of these https://www.gowifi.co.nz/go-wireless-nz/p-76.html.

 

 

 

From what I see, there is only one n-type connection from the aerial. In this case must I adapt it to split it for MiMo or just plug into one of the ports on the modem?

 

 

 

I will then point the aerial directly at the cell tower — which has a direct line of sight from one part of the roof.

 

 

 

Thoughts on this?

coffeebaron
  #3286614 26-Sep-2024 13:26
If you are using one antenna, then only one cable that will plug into only one of the antenna ports. Normally there is a primary LTE port that you'd plug into for this mode - sometimes labled "main".




