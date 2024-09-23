Haven't had any experience with the Eero 6 but for Skinny fibre, you need PPPoE with no VLAN tagging (off/disabled)
It should be compatible as far as I am aware - We cannot provide an support on it since its off-network, however you should be able to use the following instructions if the eero is already set up / configured (See here)
As others said, you'll also need to disable the VLAN option under Network Settings.
If it isn't set up, you should just need to configure it as PPPoE during the setup (It may do this automatically)
Hopefully you are going OK now. The other setting you need under the ISP settings is the Uplink VLAN Tag should be on with a value of 10.
Dilbert:
Skinny do not use vlan tagging.
Your URL is invalid.
Your Skinny service may be on ONT port 2.
Spyware:
Your Skinny service may be on ONT port 2.
dal:
https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/what-is-ppoe/
Ok the above is a copy and paste. Should work
Skinny settings haven't changed in years
https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/byo-modem/
As already asked above - have you checked port 2 of the ont to see if your connection has been set up there?