dal

dal

#316181 23-Sep-2024 12:55
Hi team, can anyone help me move my Mercury Eero6 to Skinny? Not sure if it's even compatible? Cheers

mrgsm021
  #3285433 23-Sep-2024 12:58
Haven't had any experience with the Eero 6 but for Skinny fibre, you need PPPoE with no VLAN tagging (off/disabled)



taneb1
Mercury

  #3285705 24-Sep-2024 11:08
It should be compatible as far as I am aware - We cannot provide an support on it since its off-network, however you should be able to use the following instructions if the eero is already set up / configured (See here)

 

  • Open the eero app
  • Select the Settings tab > Network settings
  • Tap ISP Settings
  • Tap on WAN Type, then choose PPPoE
  • Enter your PPPoE username and password (For spark it is user@spark.co.nz and password is password), tap Save, and tap Apply.
  • You may need to restart the device afterwards. 

As others said, you'll also need to disable the VLAN option under Network Settings. 

 

If it isn't set up, you should just need to configure it as PPPoE during the setup (It may do this automatically) 




Dilbert
  #3285902 24-Sep-2024 18:53
Hopefully you are going OK now. The other setting you need under the ISP settings is the Uplink VLAN Tag should be on with a value of 10. 



Spyware
  #3285904 24-Sep-2024 18:59
Dilbert:

 

Hopefully you are going OK now. The other setting you need under the ISP settings is the Uplink VLAN Tag should be on with a value of 10. 

 

 

Skinny do not use vlan tagging.




dal

dal

  #3285915 24-Sep-2024 20:15
Hi thanks for the replies folks. Weird thing is , Chorus has changed us over to Skinny , yet Skinny says they can't see our connection. Our internet was never interrupted at any stage. It just kept going. I've not changed any settings yet. And in the Eero app, changing the default DHCP to PPPOE won't hold. I'm thinking I have to hard reset it but that's a bit scary while it continues to work.

dal

dal

  #3285918 24-Sep-2024 20:27
Also, does this document by Skinny still hold.true for setting up BYOD devices

https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/what-is-ppoe/

Spyware
  #3285941 24-Sep-2024 22:36
Your URL is invalid.

 

Your Skinny service may be on ONT port 2.




dal

dal

  #3285960 25-Sep-2024 06:42
Spyware:

Your URL is invalid.


Your Skinny service may be on ONT port 2.



https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/what-is-ppoe/

Ok the above is a copy and paste. Should work

farcus
  #3286132 25-Sep-2024 10:50
dal: 
https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/what-is-ppoe/

Ok the above is a copy and paste. Should work

 

Skinny settings haven't changed in years
https://www.skinny.co.nz/help/modem-set-up/byo-modem/

As already asked above - have you checked port 2 of the ont to see if your connection has been set up there?

dal

dal

  #3286241 25-Sep-2024 14:45
Hi yes deffo port 2 . things seem to be fine. Shall see what happens. 🙂 Eero is holding PPPOE now so that's good anyway.

