It should be compatible as far as I am aware - We cannot provide an support on it since its off-network, however you should be able to use the following instructions if the eero is already set up / configured (See here)

Open the eero app

Select the Settings tab > Network settings

Tap ISP Settings

Tap on WAN Type, then choose PPPoE

Enter your PPPoE username and password (For spark it is user@spark.co.nz and password is password), tap Save , and tap Apply .

, and tap . You may need to restart the device afterwards.

As others said, you'll also need to disable the VLAN option under Network Settings.

If it isn't set up, you should just need to configure it as PPPoE during the setup (It may do this automatically)