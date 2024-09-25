Finknz: Gone down again, checked the logs of the router. Does this provide more insight? Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 user.info owl_system: [3:0] _show_steer_radio_info: [iFace, overLoad, util][120, 0, 0][100, 0, 0] Some more further up

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info hostapd: wl0: STA 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 WPA: pairwise key handshake completed (RSN)

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 local1.notice CEVENT_APP[4683]: 1727488947174 wl0 5E:77:D5:FD:30:A8 0 0136 0000 0000 DRIVER -- E_AUTHORIZED/136

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: Reclaiming not used lease 192.168.1.116.

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPREQUEST for 192.168.1.116 from 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPACK on 192.168.1.116 to 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: adapter index 19

Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

That certainly indicates an issue with the DNS server (dnsmasq) running on the Smart Modem 3.

Can you check your computer to see what DNS servers are in use? A quick way is to open Windows Powershell and enter gip, which will display DNSServer. I'm assuming the computer will be pointing to your Smart Modem 3.

If this is the case, try manually setting the DNS servers within Windows to the Spark servers, and then wait to see if the machine is affected next time it 'drops off':

Preferred DNS server: 122.56.237.1

Alternate DNS server: 210.55.111.1