Hi all, over the past year my household would experience random drop outs using the Smart Modem 3, it eventually starting making odd noises and was replaced with a new Smart Modem 3.
For a couple of weeks this seemed to fix the problem however just recently the drop outs have increased. A reset of the router will establish the connection but it is random how long this will last. The connection will say "connected, no internet" This will be with wifi or cable directly to the router.
I saw on another thread someone had issues and thought it might be their ONT. If anyone can offer help that would be appreciated, thanks.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=315411