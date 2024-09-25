Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Fibre - Constant drop outs - ONT or Modem - Spark expert help?
Finknz

37 posts

Geek


#316207 25-Sep-2024 15:16
Send private message

Hi all, over the past year my household would experience random drop outs using the Smart Modem 3, it eventually starting making odd noises and was replaced with a new Smart Modem 3.

For a couple of weeks this seemed to fix the problem however just recently the drop outs have increased. A reset of the router will establish the connection but it is random how long this will last. The connection will say "connected, no internet" This will be with wifi or cable directly to the router.

I saw on another thread someone had issues and thought it might be their ONT. If anyone can offer help that would be appreciated, thanks.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=315411

 

 

Create new topic
quickymart
13553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3286386 25-Sep-2024 19:04
Send private message

Are you connecting with an ethernet cable or is this over wifi? What colour is the light on the Spark Smart Modem when you lose your connection?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Aaron2222
211 posts

Master Geek


  #3286409 25-Sep-2024 20:33
Send private message

Did you reuse the power supply from the first router with the replacement? If so, it could be a faulty power supply. I saw a post somewhere a while back where someone went through multiple routers without swapping out the power supply, each of which would fail due to the faulty power supply. Would explain why replacing the router only fixed the issue for a couple of weeks.

Finknz

37 posts

Geek


  #3286458 26-Sep-2024 07:07
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Are you connecting with an ethernet cable or is this over wifi? What colour is the light on the Spark Smart Modem when you lose your connection?

 

 

Via wifi usually but to troubleshoot I also used cable and still had the dropout. I will check what colour the modem remains on or changes to next dropout, cheers



Finknz

37 posts

Geek


  #3286459 26-Sep-2024 07:09
Send private message

Aaron2222:

 

Did you reuse the power supply from the first router with the replacement? If so, it could be a faulty power supply. I saw a post somewhere a while back where someone went through multiple routers without swapping out the power supply, each of which would fail due to the faulty power supply. Would explain why replacing the router only fixed the issue for a couple of weeks.

 

 

Completely new power supply on the modem as I had to send back the faulty modem to Spark. 

Chorusnz
426 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3286511 26-Sep-2024 10:21
Send private message

Spark should be doing this too as part of their standard support. But if you want to flick us a DM with your address, i'll check to make sure the ONT isn't loosing signal or showing any obvious issue signs. ^Richard

BMarquis
437 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286535 26-Sep-2024 11:10
Send private message

Chorusnz:

 

Spark should be doing this too as part of their standard support. But if you want to flick us a DM with your address, i'll check to make sure the ONT isn't loosing signal or showing any obvious issue signs. ^Richard

 

 

 

 

Hey Richard @Chorusnz - I checked and the customer is on TFF not us :)

 

 

Chorusnz
426 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3286615 26-Sep-2024 13:26
Send private message

BMarquis:

 

 

 

Hey Richard @Chorusnz - I checked and the customer is on TFF not us :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

😅



Finknz

37 posts

Geek


  #3286666 26-Sep-2024 15:07
Send private message

Chorusnz:

 

BMarquis:

 

 

 

Hey Richard @Chorusnz - I checked and the customer is on TFF not us :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

😅

 

 

You guys are onto it! Is there a TFF person on these forums? 

Finknz

37 posts

Geek


  #3287298 28-Sep-2024 14:14
Send private message

Gone down again, checked the logs of the router. Does this provide more insight?

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 user.info owl_system: [3:0] _show_steer_radio_info: [iFace, overLoad, util][120, 0, 0][100, 0, 0]

 

 

 

Some more further up
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info hostapd: wl0: STA 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 WPA: pairwise key handshake completed (RSN)
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 local1.notice CEVENT_APP[4683]: 1727488947174 wl0      5E:77:D5:FD:30:A8     0 0136 0000 0000 DRIVER   --  E_AUTHORIZED/136          
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: Reclaiming not used lease 192.168.1.116.
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPREQUEST for 192.168.1.116 from 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPACK on 192.168.1.116 to 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: adapter index 19
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

systemd
27 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3287302 28-Sep-2024 15:18
Send private message

Finknz:

 

Gone down again, checked the logs of the router. Does this provide more insight?

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 user.info owl_system: [3:0] _show_steer_radio_info: [iFace, overLoad, util][120, 0, 0][100, 0, 0]

 

 

 

Some more further up
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info hostapd: wl0: STA 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 WPA: pairwise key handshake completed (RSN)
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 local1.notice CEVENT_APP[4683]: 1727488947174 wl0      5E:77:D5:FD:30:A8     0 0136 0000 0000 DRIVER   --  E_AUTHORIZED/136          
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: Reclaiming not used lease 192.168.1.116.
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPREQUEST for 192.168.1.116 from 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPACK on 192.168.1.116 to 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: adapter index 19
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

 

 

That certainly indicates an issue with the DNS server (dnsmasq) running on the Smart Modem 3.

 

Can you check your computer to see what DNS servers are in use? A quick way is to open Windows Powershell and enter gip, which will display DNSServer. I'm assuming the computer will be pointing to your Smart Modem 3.

 

 

 

If this is the case, try manually setting the DNS servers within Windows to the Spark servers, and then wait to see if the machine is affected next time it 'drops off':

 

Preferred DNS server: 122.56.237.1

 

Alternate DNS server: 210.55.111.1

Finknz

37 posts

Geek


  #3287348 28-Sep-2024 21:12
Send private message

systemd:

 

Finknz:

 

Gone down again, checked the logs of the router. Does this provide more insight?

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

 

Sep 28 14:03:03 Modem 3 user.info owl_system: [3:0] _show_steer_radio_info: [iFace, overLoad, util][120, 0, 0][100, 0, 0]

 

 

 

Some more further up
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info hostapd: wl0: STA 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 WPA: pairwise key handshake completed (RSN)
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 local1.notice CEVENT_APP[4683]: 1727488947174 wl0      5E:77:D5:FD:30:A8     0 0136 0000 0000 DRIVER   --  E_AUTHORIZED/136          
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: Reclaiming not used lease 192.168.1.116.
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPREQUEST for 192.168.1.116 from 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: DHCPACK on 192.168.1.116 to 5e:77:d5:fd:30:a8 via br0
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.info dhcpd: adapter index 19
Sep 28 14:02:27 Modem 3 daemon.err dnsmasq[6379]: failed to send packet: Resource temporarily unavailable

 

 

That certainly indicates an issue with the DNS server (dnsmasq) running on the Smart Modem 3.

 

Can you check your computer to see what DNS servers are in use? A quick way is to open Windows Powershell and enter gip, which will display DNSServer. I'm assuming the computer will be pointing to your Smart Modem 3.

 

 

 

If this is the case, try manually setting the DNS servers within Windows to the Spark servers, and then wait to see if the machine is affected next time it 'drops off':

 

Preferred DNS server: 122.56.237.1

 

Alternate DNS server: 210.55.111.1

 

 

 

 

Thanks I have updated that on one of the laptops in use as a test, I have attached a screenshot as well, is this what you mean?

 

wind1084
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3295089 9-Oct-2024 16:59
Send private message

Hi, Is there any update on this? I am having similar issue since last week. Obviously Spark Support is not helpful since this is intermittent. I thought it might be DNS issue but switching to different public DNS manually didn't fix it. I still experience intermittent outage to certain websites such as jbhifi.co.nz and toyota.co.nz. Some webiste won't load completely such as nzherald.co.nz Global sites such as facebook.com and google.com seems to be fine. Unfortunately I can't see the log from the router as I am using a non-spark router. 

 

 

wind1084
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3295148 9-Oct-2024 18:04
Send private message

Nevermind. I think I found the problem of my issue. It is some settings of my router I changed last week so it is not spark side.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright