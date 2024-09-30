Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark iPhone Pricing
#316260 30-Sep-2024 11:52
Looking at changing my wife's android phone to an iPhone, and as we are with Spark started there first then checked with Apple NZ for their prices.

 

Spark: iPhone 14 $1449     iPhone 15 $1649

 

Apple: iPhone 14 $1199     iPhone 15 $1399

 

I am happy with our current plan so won't be spending more per month just to get a "cheaper" deal ie $72 per month over 36 months plan makes the iPhone 15 $400 less.

 

Just curious as to what Spark's cunning master plan is. How does overpricing the phone help sales when most retailers have the same prices as Apple? 

 

 

  #3288094 30-Sep-2024 12:02
Generally when new iPhones are released each year the previous generations each move down one rung on the pricing ladder. It sounds like Spark might just be very slow at updating their pricing accordingly. 

 
 
 
 

  #3288097 30-Sep-2024 12:15
alasta:

 

Generally when new iPhones are released each year the previous generations each move down one rung on the pricing ladder. It sounds like Spark might just be very slow at updating their pricing accordingly. 

 

 

Yes, extremely slow compared with other businesses. Good thing that price comparisons are so easy to do now. 

 

Also, if I deal with Apple then I could get an iPhone 14 in other colours apart from black - although colour is not a priority but could be a 'nice to have'.

  #3288194 30-Sep-2024 14:27
It seems to me that when Spark have good deals on iPhones then One have good deals on Samsung. Or vice versa.

 

So sometimes you have to wait a litte.

 

 



  #3288273 30-Sep-2024 17:14
GarryP:

alasta:


Generally when new iPhones are released each year the previous generations each move down one rung on the pricing ladder. It sounds like Spark might just be very slow at updating their pricing accordingly. 



Yes, extremely slow compared with other businesses. Good thing that price comparisons are so easy to do now. 


Also, if I deal with Apple then I could get an iPhone 14 in other colours apart from black - although colour is not a priority but could be a 'nice to have'.



Spark’s warranties are 24 months standard, whilst Apple is 12. Obviously CGA would come in to play, but less stress dealing with Spark and warranty claims.

  #3288343 30-Sep-2024 18:00
Thanks for that, I didn't know about the 24 month warranty.

 

Would be happy to deal with Spark when their prices match other retailers.

