Looking at changing my wife's android phone to an iPhone, and as we are with Spark started there first then checked with Apple NZ for their prices.

Spark: iPhone 14 $1449 iPhone 15 $1649

Apple: iPhone 14 $1199 iPhone 15 $1399

I am happy with our current plan so won't be spending more per month just to get a "cheaper" deal ie $72 per month over 36 months plan makes the iPhone 15 $400 less.

Just curious as to what Spark's cunning master plan is. How does overpricing the phone help sales when most retailers have the same prices as Apple?