I have recently returned to the Spark fibre network with my Smart Modem 3.
I note that the firmware was v1.00.04 build 02 and is now v1.00.08 build 02.
Does anyone know what changes or improvements were made with this new firmware?
TIA.
I have recently returned to the Spark fibre network with my Smart Modem 3.
I note that the firmware was v1.00.04 build 02 and is now v1.00.08 build 02.
Does anyone know what changes or improvements were made with this new firmware?
TIA.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.