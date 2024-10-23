Hi All,

I have a bach in the Marlborough Sounds and the 4G signal is very weak.

I have a Huawei B315 set up with 2x Yagi antennas ( https://www.gowifi.co.nz/antennas/ant-205.html ) with a Spark SIM and the connection is OK - when I first installed it I was getting download/upload speeds around 13-14Mbps (with a single Yagi mounted on the back of the satellite dish pole), but for the past couple years I have not been able to get it above 2-4Mbps - (I have since added the second antenna but there wasn't a noticeable difference, potentially a slightly more stable connection).

It still serves the primary purpose of a landline which is achieved with a Grandstream HT801, this works very well. YouTube streams well, but I would like to be able to stream Sky GO with fewer interruptions. Time of day seems to make a big difference, but a general increase in connection stability for general browsing would be great.

Is upgrading the router likely to improve the connection (if so, I would appreciate any recommendations), or am I likely already getting the best I am going to get?

I am aimed for this cell tower, although there is no line of sight, it is behind a hill - https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers/location/ywylnzqv/spark/rahotia

Distance -

Original Antenna Location -

New Antenna Location -

Signal Stats -

Any ideas or tweaks, would be greatly appreciated.