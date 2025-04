Hi,

I'm interested to know if anyone on Skinny is able to use WIFI calling using a Galaxy S10 (SM-G973U). I know it should support it but the option does not even show. I've checked with Skinny and apparently it's enabled on my account. My phone is originally AT&T (and still has the original AT&T rom on it) so I'm wondering if it's that.

If anyone has an S10, do you mind sharing the CSC code of your phone?

Cheers

J