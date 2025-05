I am getting frequent messages from our UniFi network that the Primary internet is experiencing high latency. Please restart the modem or contact the ISP if this persists.

The High latency started happening quite frequently mostly in the mornings on a Bigpipe internet connection with the latest being Sunday 27 at 5:33 AM. Its happening more than once a week.

https://www.speedtest.net/result/16932884320 shows the latency being fine at the moment.