Phone Number in " Limbo"
#317584 27-Oct-2024 21:44
Apologies if this topic has already been discussed. Appreciate any help to try get this number back.

Originally this phone number was from One NZ.

The number was transferred over to Spark and put on a monthly plan. Upon moving to Australia the number was placed on a pre paid plan. A year had passed and I did not top the account up. This number is now in a limbo state as told to me by the Spark guy in store and unable to be used.

I have heard of people getting their numbers back through certain methods and am hoping anyone here could help me out.

Will this number return to One or stay with spark?

The number is still inactive as it’s been about a month since deactivating.

I really need this number back I’ve had it for around 15 years and have some 2fa connected to it.

Thank you in advance.

  #3302206 27-Oct-2024 22:08
I think there's a timeframe (90 days?) where it sits in a pool after being disconnected, and is then returned to the original number range owner.

 

@Linux can correct me/explain it better than I can.

 
 
 
 

  #3302207 27-Oct-2024 22:15
Correct the number will sit disconnected on the carrier before it is passed back to the home network

021 OneNZ, 022 2degrees, 027 SparkNZ etc...

So SparkNZ should be able to reactive the number before it is passed back to the home network unless this process has already started

