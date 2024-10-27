Apologies if this topic has already been discussed. Appreciate any help to try get this number back.



Originally this phone number was from One NZ.



The number was transferred over to Spark and put on a monthly plan. Upon moving to Australia the number was placed on a pre paid plan. A year had passed and I did not top the account up. This number is now in a limbo state as told to me by the Spark guy in store and unable to be used.



I have heard of people getting their numbers back through certain methods and am hoping anyone here could help me out.



Will this number return to One or stay with spark?



The number is still inactive as it’s been about a month since deactivating.



I really need this number back I’ve had it for around 15 years and have some 2fa connected to it.



Thank you in advance.