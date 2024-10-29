Just wanted to check if this is expected performance for this router? A Smart Modem at my workplace started playing up, only connecting for a couple of minutes if at all then flaking out and cycling through an unresponsive period before repeating the process (also making a fairly noticeable whining and chattering noise). The connection is 900/900Mbps, through the Smart Modem, speed tests would be around the 900 down and about 600 up before this issue arose.

As a band-aid, I flashed OpenWRT on an old TP-Link WR-1043ND v1.7 to get by, performance as below which is fine to get by on:

Someone had a spare Huawei B615s, and it's upload speed is pretty woeful by comparison. Will pick up something gruntier when I can but just wanted to check if this is expected performance? I see some comments on slow upload with these models but not generally this low.