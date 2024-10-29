Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Huawei B618s-65d - slow upload
#317604 29-Oct-2024 17:10
Just wanted to check if this is expected performance for this router? A Smart Modem at my workplace started playing up, only connecting for a couple of minutes if at all then flaking out and cycling through an unresponsive period before repeating the process (also making a fairly noticeable whining and chattering noise). The connection is 900/900Mbps, through the Smart Modem, speed tests would be around the 900 down and about 600 up before this issue arose.

 

As a band-aid, I flashed OpenWRT on an old TP-Link WR-1043ND v1.7 to get by, performance as below which is fine to get by on:

 

 

Someone had a spare Huawei B615s, and it's upload speed is pretty woeful by comparison. Will pick up something gruntier when I can but just wanted to check if this is expected performance? I see some comments on slow upload with these models but not generally this low.

 

  #3302824 29-Oct-2024 18:02
Yes this is expected performance. The B618 doesn't have enough CPU for gig over PPPoE.

 

The newer Smartmodem 2 and Smartmodem 5G both have the grunt for gig, and obviously any of the fibre modems Spark has supplied with FibreMax will also be fine.

 

The B618 was never intended to be used with FibreMax. I did test it and found similar performance issues to yourself.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




