I am using a Spark Smart Modem 3 on Skinny fibre network.

Today when the Spark fibre network was down I was unable to use the router WiFi link between 5GHz WiFi SSID1 and 2.4GHz WiFi SSID2 networks.

The link from the LAN port and 2.4GHz WiFi devices was working. I didn't test the LAN to 5GHz WiFi devices.

Now that the Spark fibre is up again the link between 5GHz and 2.4GHz WiFi works again.

My concept of the router is a backbone switch in which all the LAN and WiFi ports should be able to communcate and that the WAN should connect to the switch via the routing module.

Can someone help me out or point me to a router model explanation?

TIA. 😀