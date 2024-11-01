bonkiebonks

I don't have experience with Spark but have similar experience on Vodafone. Took multiple calls to get it sorted (in excess of 6 calls). The way forward in the end was to get them to convince me that there was a problem by asking leading questions.

e.g.

Q1) What plan/contract/deal am I on?

Q2) OK. How much data do I get with that?

Q3) Great. How much data have I used this month?

Q4) Ok, so how much data do I have left?

= confusion and lots of umm's and ahh's on the other end.

When the numbers didn't correlate for them, they told me that there was an issue and they sorted it out. But when I tried to tell them that there was a problem, they were defensive, evasive or flat out lied to get me to go away. In my case my account had been miss provisioned during a plan change.

Once I discovered the way forward I had to repeat the call twice more, once each for minutes, text and data. They said they would but they simply couldn't fix it all at once.

Also, with these companies you can get better service by calling their non-free phone number - the +649xxx number intended for off-net/roaming customers to call NZ from overseas.