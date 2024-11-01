bonkiebonks

Just wanted to share an experience with Spark where I've signed up and ported my number to Spark when they were running the Double Data promo. This was the most recent promo before the new plans rolled out.
Tried reaching out to them several times on Messenger, and got cut off on almost all occasions as soon as I stated the reason for my contact. And on the occasion that I did manage to get an answer, I was told it would be escalated to Operations and will be applied to my account, and two days have passed, and it still hasn't reflected on my account.
What irks me the most is the poor customer service where they decided non response is the best way forward. Not even sure what sort of staff they are hiring ?
Anyone else had similar experience?
*the new plans don't interest me due to the varied usage pattern of the lines i've got on my account, and the Team Up discount works out to be better value.