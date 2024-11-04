Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New Spark plans Nov 2024
#317670 4-Nov-2024 14:20
Press release:

 

 

Spark has launched new ‘big data’ mobile plans, offering data inclusions that improve the ‘data for dollars’ ratio in Aotearoa. 

 

SME and Consumer Director, Greg Clark, says recent figures show average monthly mobile data usage grew by almost 30% in the year to June 20231, and the telco’s research shows that data for dollars is valued above everything else.  

 

The new plans offer customers the max speed data they need to enjoy their favourite music, videos, or games on the go, without compromising on speed or streaming quality. 

 

The line-up includes: 

 

  • $90 Unlimited with unlimited max speed data, including Spotify Premium (usually $18.99 /month), Apple One Number Wearable Plan (usually $7 /month), international call and SMS allowances, unlimited NZ/AUS calls and SMS, unlimited hotspot, Spark Voicemail app, and the option to add up to 4 companion plans for just $45/month each 
  • $75 Endless with 150GB max speed data2, including a $7 saving on Spotify Premium, unlimited NZ/AUS calls and SMS, endless hotspot, Spark Voicemail App, and the option to add up to 4 companion plans for just $40/month each
  • $65 Endless with 75GB max speed data2, including unlimited NZ/AUS calls and SMS, endless hotspot, and Spark Voicemail App 
  • $45 Endless with 5GB max speed data2, including unlimited NZ/AUS calls and SMS, endless hotspot, and Spark Voicemail App  

“We’re leveraging the significant investment we make into our network every year to take the worry out of the data equation and make sure our customers have the full-speed data they need to make the most of the digital world,” says Clark. 

 

“And our re-introduced ‘Companion Plans’ allow friends and family on the same account to pick up the same data inclusions at a massively discounted rate, often with the same great benefits included too. For a household of five on our $90 Unlimited Plan, they’ll save a whopping $180 per month, as well as additional savings on Spotify and our Apple One Number Wearable Plan. 

 

“We’re excited to give our customers the freedom to take full advantage of New Zealand’s most reliable mobile network, with the widest coverage experience3.” 

 




  #3305201 4-Nov-2024 14:23
Notes on these plans:

 

 

Spark’s new Endless plan line up and inclusions: 

 

Unlimited plan | $90 /month | Unlimited max speed data 

 

  • Spotify Premium on us (usually $18.99 /month*)
  • Apple One Number Wearable Plan on us (usually $7 /month)
  • 200 mins and 100 SMS to 19 international destinations (usually $10 /month)
  • Unlimited NZ/AUS SMS
  • Unlimited mins to any NZ/AUS mobiles and landlines
  • Endless Hotspot
  • Spark Voicemail app
  • Add up to 4 companion plans for $45 /month each and get the same inclusions, except Spotify Premium which can be added with a discount of $7 on Spotify Premium
  • Fair use policy applies 

 Endless plan | $75 /month | 150GB max speed data 

 

  • Save $7 on Spotify Premium /month (usually $18.99 /month*)
  • Unlimited NZ/AUS SMS
  • Unlimited mins to any NZ/AUS mobiles and landlines
  • Endless Hotspot
  • Spark Voicemail app
  • Add up to 4 companion plans for $40 /month each and get the same inclusions 

 Endless plan | $65 | 75GB max speed data 

 

  • 10% off Spotify Premium (usually $18.99 /month*)
  • Unlimited NZ/AUS SMS
  • Unlimited mins to any NZ/AUS mobiles and landlines
  • Endless Hotspot
  • Spark Voicemail app 

 Endless plan | $45 | 5GB max speed data 

 

  • 10% off Spotify Premium (usually $18.99 /month*) 
  • Unlimited NZ/AUS SMS
  • Unlimited mins to any NZ/AUS mobiles and landlines
  • Endless Hotspot
  • Spark Voicemail app 

* Spotify has recently increased its Spotify Premium subscriptions by $2 /month to $18.99. While Spark will pass this increase through to customers, this will not take place until 3 December 2024. 

 




  #3305206 4-Nov-2024 14:46
Surprised it took this long for a press release, the plans were available on the Spark site from the 30th of October, and we've had a thread up about it already




  #3305208 4-Nov-2024 14:47
True... I'm locking this. Please use the thread linked above.




