I was surprised to see Spark offering customer service through iMessage. Initially, I thought it was a great idea, but unfortunately, my experience has been incredibly frustrating.
Here's why:
- Lack of Context: It seems like the representatives can't see our full conversation history. I have to repeatedly provide my account number and date of birth every time a new person joins the chat.
- Slow Response Times: While I understand waiting in a queue, the delays within the conversation are unacceptable. After being greeted by a representative, it often takes hours to get a response. Sometimes, no reply at all.
- Inconsistent Information: I've received conflicting answers from different representatives. This makes it difficult to trust the information I'm given.
Ultimately, I found it much easier to just call Spark and resolve my issue over the phone.
Spark, if you're going to offer iMessage as a customer service channel, please invest in making it a truly helpful experience. Right now, it's doing more harm than good.