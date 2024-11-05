Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Horrible customer service through iMessage
eong

100 posts

Master Geek


#317682 5-Nov-2024 14:01
Send private message

I was surprised to see Spark offering customer service through iMessage. Initially, I thought it was a great idea, but unfortunately, my experience has been incredibly frustrating.

 

Here's why:

 

     

  • Lack of Context: It seems like the representatives can't see our full conversation history. I have to repeatedly provide my account number and date of birth every time a new person joins the chat.
  • Slow Response Times: While I understand waiting in a queue, the delays within the conversation are unacceptable. After being greeted by a representative, it often takes hours to get a response. Sometimes, no reply at all.
  • Inconsistent Information: I've received conflicting answers from different representatives. This makes it difficult to trust the information I'm given.

Ultimately, I found it much easier to just call Spark and resolve my issue over the phone.

 

Spark, if you're going to offer iMessage as a customer service channel, please invest in making it a truly helpful experience. Right now, it's doing more harm than good.

Create new topic
corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3305579 5-Nov-2024 14:08
Send private message

My recent experience is similar, as have previous experiences. Poor English that can be hard to follow, not understanding the issue, frustrating replies, scripted responses that aren’t relevant to the issue, sales pitches for TVs, security cameras, etc, which have nothing to do with why I’ve contacted them. 

 

Like you say it sounds promising but overall it’s been a frustrating experience for me. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
cokemaster
Exited
4919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305593 5-Nov-2024 14:52
Send private message

The pitch is to allow you to drop a message and go about your day. In theory, it sounds good but in practice it’s a poor experience. When you reach out to a telco, you are generally wanting assistance now, not in a 4 hours time.

The main reason why they’re doing these non-realtime chat is cost savings. They can afford to have less customer care people manning the chat at any given moment. Makes scheduling significantly easier too.

Unfortunately Telcos are becoming more and more sales oriented. With the exception of Telstra, EVERY time I interact with Optus or Vodafone AU… they’re trying to sell me a 5G home internet connection or enter into a new interest free deal.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright