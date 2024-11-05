

The pitch is to allow you to drop a message and go about your day. In theory, it sounds good but in practice it’s a poor experience. When you reach out to a telco, you are generally wanting assistance now, not in a 4 hours time.



The main reason why they’re doing these non-realtime chat is cost savings. They can afford to have less customer care people manning the chat at any given moment. Makes scheduling significantly easier too.



Unfortunately Telcos are becoming more and more sales oriented. With the exception of Telstra, EVERY time I interact with Optus or Vodafone AU… they’re trying to sell me a 5G home internet connection or enter into a new interest free deal.



