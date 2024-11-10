Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)esim issue after returning from Vietnam
#317734 10-Nov-2024 13:42
Posting on behalf but I'm trying to assist with a phone that was used in Australia and Vietnam, originally it was set up with roaming prior to departure, it worked briefly in Melbourne but stopped not long after arrival. 
After many hours of back and forth it's believed a Vietnamese esim was purchased once in Vietnam.  Now back in NZ the NZ esim doesn't seem to be able to be loaded back onto the phone or made to work with the phone and the phone is only able to connect to wifi.   

 

The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

 

Spark have tried to figure it out but have given the advice of running it over with a car to claim insurance which isn't an option.  

 

I don't have the phone physically and I'm not sure what settings are what on it, but I can get more information or happy to receive advice on where to go with it.

 

 

 

 

  #3307503 10-Nov-2024 13:54
If Spark have genuinely advised to run it over and claim insurance then that needs to be reported higher up to Spark. They shouldn't be advising customers to commit fraud.

 

What eSIMs does the handset say it has loaded?



  #3307505 10-Nov-2024 14:05
It would appear eSims in Samsung devices can be sim-locked if not manged properly to add/remove before it expires (or outside the country of use if it has no roaming..)

https://www.reddit.com/r/samsung/comments/1g5vgkd/cant_delete_my_esim/

There's one hit there where they jumped on a supported roaming network with no connectivity and were able to be removed. Else somewhat pooched.

  #3307506 10-Nov-2024 14:14
I wonder if your travel or contents insurance would still apply if you were honest and found some proof that the phone was now a brick due to loading an eSIM from another country…

I also wonder what would happen if you got a SIM from that country, putting your phone into their network albeit roaming - if that would allow you change thr eSIM.




  #3307514 10-Nov-2024 14:32
The Reddit link above has instructions on how to disable and remove it. The OP should read and try it.




