GeekyMcGeekface

Hi, I have a skinny smart modem 3 with two Smart Mesh units connected to it via Ethernet backhaul. I have a main network which works fine however I tried to set up a guest network and it is giving me no end of troubles. Devices say they cannot connect to internet. Some will only connect if there is no password, I.e an open network. Some connect but then disconnect when they move away from the SSM3 and into a room with a mesh units connected. None of these issues exist on the main network. The guest network has a different name and password.
I’m lost. I’ve found some evidence online of others with basically the same or extremely similar problems, eg.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=312039
https://community.tp-link.com/us/home/forum/topic/222540
Can anyone help me work through this? I’m certain Skinny customer support will be of no help - I rang to ask what the latest firmware was and they didn’t even understand what firmware was.
Thanks so much