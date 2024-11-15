GeekyMcGeekface



Hi, thanks for the reply. Looking at the thread you linked to and the earlier thread which that one links to i now see that this setup is impossible. No wonder it was driving me mad, and my guests. What a huge pain and complete lack of clarity from the ISPs on this limitation.



Swapping out the mesh units is financially unappealing. I had been convinced by others that SSM + SM was the best solution as they all speak the same language, so am obviously a bit disappointed to hear this.



thinking of other solutions, would there perhaps be a way I could disabl/prevent the mesh units from broadcasting the guest network so that it only comes from the SSM itself? Would this possibly fix the issue / is it technically possible to achieve? The guests use the network in an area of the house which is close enough to the SSM that they would receive signal from it if it was the only thing broadcasting the guest network work signal. There is a mesh units in their bedroom but that would need to exist solely to benefit users of the main network which I am ok with, if it meant the network actually worked…



Failing the above suggestion, does anyone have any other bright ideas for making my setup viable with a guest network? Or do I just let all users join the main network and disable the guest network entirely?



Thanks