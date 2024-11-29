Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Advantages of business internet service / SFP?
#317948 29-Nov-2024 15:45
For my business internet connection, we currently use a standard gigabit fibre connection. We don't typically get many complaints (~45 active devices at peak), but noticed Chorus offers SFP access now presumably only on Business Internet Service for a decent bit more. 

 

I'm curious what the main advantages would be for us? From my perspective, it'd be nice to get to use an SFP straight into our UDM Pro to save some physical space in our network cupboard (our current ONT is installed really poorly, not actually wall mounted just shoved between the network cabinet and the wall), and also mean the ONT is subject to our UPS backup (though granted, unsure how much other equipment is between us and the wider fibre network that may also be out of power).

 

We similarly have a regular fibre connection to our colocated servers, where again it'd be nice to use SFP instead. 

 

The connection options are much slower - I understand you're paying for guaranteed bandwidth. Does that mean, for example with my guaranteed 300/300 connection, where possible we'll still get up to 1Gb/s but during congested times only guaranteed 300 symmetric?

  #3314241 29-Nov-2024 15:56
Bitstream 3a = fewer optical splits, less "sharing" the other advantage the service provider can offer different services on different vlans down the same optical fibre

 

 

 

For bog standard internet there is not much advantage, but if you want to get into stuff like a managed wan across your sites over a different VLAN then it would be an advantage




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

